The Android Police podcast returns for a trot through the big Google anti-trust ruling this week and what details you might be missing to help it make more sense. After that, it's Pixel pricing prognostications, Apex Legends-aping foldable phones, and a Wiggles-induced rant about the failing company that is luxury audio brand Sonos. And there's about 15 minutes of cut material that we won't be sharing with you this time around.
03:11 | Justice?
23:08 | Made?
- Leaked US pricing shows that Google's new Pixel 9 Pro models won't come cheap
- Latest Pixel Watch 3 leak hints at a letdown in the processor department
- Google TV Streamer is officially here to take over for your Chromecast
- Google is killing Chromecast, and for once, it's the right move
- After nearly a decade, Google announces a new Nest Learning Thermostat that looks like a Pixel Watch on your wall
- How to watch Made by Google August 2024 event
43:30 | Grab?
- My favorite foldable of 2023 may just be my favorite foldable of 2024, too
- Sonos claims it will fix its controversial app before launching anything new
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com