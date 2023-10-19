Summary The OnePlus Open offers a lightweight design, super-bright cover and folding screens, high-end internals, and a triple-camera setup, making it a great alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

The foldable also includes a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for flagship-quality performance.

OnePlus Open stands out with its impressive camera capabilities, including a 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto shooter. It also offers unique camera features tuned by Hasselblad and the ability to record Dolby Vision HDR videos in 4K.

The phone is available for preorder today for $1,700, though you can save $200 by trading in any phone in any condition.

Samsung has dominated the foldable market since its inception, thanks to its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup of devices. But over the last couple of years, the competition in the segment has increased exponentially, with all major Android smartphone makers foraying into the market. The latest entrant to the segment is the BBK-owned OnePlus with the OnePlus Open, which the company has been teasing through planted leaks and teasers over the last few weeks.

Despite the Open being OnePlus's first foldable, it builds on the groundwork and expertise of another BBK entity: Oppo. Both companies have worked together on their latest foldable, with OnePlus even confirming that the OnePlus Open and the Oppo Find N3 are the same devices. So what makes this device stand out from the current crop of best foldable phones? You'll have to read our OnePlus Open review to find out.

Source: OnePlus

While not the slimmest or lightest foldable available globally, the OnePlus Open weighs 239 grams and is 11.7mm thick when folded, making it lighter and thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold. As OnePlus previously detailed, it has managed to make the device light by reducing the complexity of the hinge and using lightweight alloy materials.

OnePlus has equipped the Open with a 7.82-inch flagship display with an 89.6% screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The outer 2K 120Hz cover screen measures 6.31 inches. Both displays have a claimed peak brightness of 2,800 nits, making it among the brightest smartphone panels. They also use LTPO 3.0 for better efficiency and power saving.

Source: OnePlus

Durability is a major concern with all foldables, and the OnePlus Open is no exception. Interestingly, OnePlus claims to use a new Ceramic Guard treated glass on the Open's cover screen, which is supposedly 20% more robust than Gorilla Glass Victus. For the inner screen, there are three layers of protection, including Ultra-Thin Glass, TPU, and a screen protector. The foldable is also IPX4 splash-resistant, with OnePlus adding drainage holes to the hinge to ensure any water that enters also exits the system.

The Open also includes OnePlus' iconic Alert Slider. It is now larger than before and is located in a position that aids one-handed operation. OnePlus claims to have redesigned the slider internally to reduce its space usage by up to 42%. To deliver a great content consumption experience, the OnePlus Open has three spatial speakers. Typically, smartphones use dual speaker setup, so the triple speakers can help the Open to stand out.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Open OnePlus' first foldable packs an impressive specs sheet and boasts some equally remarkable features. The lightweight design, the super-bright cover and folding screens, the high-end internals, and the triple-camera setup make the OnePlus Open a great alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup. SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 7.82" 2440 x 2268 120Hz OLED primary, 6.31" 2484 x 1116 120Hz OLED cover display RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Battery 4805mAh Operating System Android 13, OxygenOS 13.2 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 cover screen selfie camera; 20MP f/2.2 camera on folding screen Rear camera 48MP f/1.7, 64MP f/2.6 3x camera, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide Connectivity Dual-SIM 5G, LTe, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7mm folded; 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8mm unfolded Colors Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black Weight 239g Charge speed 67W IP Rating IPX4 Price $1,700

Cameras are not a strong suit of foldables, but the OnePlus Open appears to buck that trend. The primary camera uses a new 1/1.43-inch "Pixel Stacked" 48MP Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor with OIS, which OnePlus says delivers "image quality on par with the 1-inch Sony IMX989 or that of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra."

This shooter is accompanied by a 48MP 1/2-inch f/2.2 ultrawide camera. A 64MP 3x telephoto shooter offers 6x in-sensor and 120x digital zoom. This is seemingly a custom OV64B sensor, which is about 12% slimmer than the regular sensor.

The cover screen has a 32MP f/2.4 shooter for selfies, while the foldable display houses a 20MP f/2.2 sensor in the top-right. Other key camera specs include the ability to record Dolby Vision HDR videos in 4K 30fps, Pro Mode, a multi-channel color temperature sensor, macro mode, and Nightscape. All cameras are tuned by Hasselblad, and you get exclusive features like XPAn Mode, Movie Mode, and more.

To take advantage of the foldable screen, the OnePlus Open ships with OxygenOS 13.2 and Open Canvas. It aims to deliver a better multitasking experience on the bigger screen by letting you run apps in windowed mode to boost your productivity further. OnePlus claims "around 95% mainstream apps" will work with the folding display without compatibility issues. You can also save up to nine multi-app combinations for quick access.

OnePlus devices are known to pack top-grade internals, and the Open is no different. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 16GB LPDDR5X memory, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. A 4,805mAh cell provides juice to the phone, which can be topped up from 1-100% in a claimed 42 minutes thanks to 67W fast charging. There's no wireless charging though, which is a bummer.

Other key specs include dual-SIM 5G support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-band GPS, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C with USB 3.1 support.

Software support has become a key focus in the Android ecosystem recently. OnePlus is doing its bit by promising four years of OS updates and five years of security patches for the Open. The foldable runs on Android 13 though, so it will only get OS updates until Android 16, not Android 17.

Source: OnePlus

The Voyager Black variant of the OnePlus Open uses a vegan leather back for a more premium look. The Emerald Dusk shade uses a matte-frosted glass.

In the US, the OnePlus Open retails for $1,700, with preorders beginning today and sales starting October 26. You can purchase the foldable through OnePlus online store, Amazon, or Best Buy. As a preorder offer, you can trade in any phone in any condition to get $200 off the device, or more with qualifying trade-ins. OnePlus will also bundle a limited edition OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in a white colorway with your purchase.