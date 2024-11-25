Key Takeaways OnePlus rolled out Android 15 to OnePlus Open in India, with North American rollout next week.

OxygenOS 15 update for OnePlus Open includes new AI features like AI Reflection Eraser and Retouch.

OnePlus also introduces Ultra animations effect, flux themes, and Live Alerts with the update.

It's been over a month since Google rolled out Android 15 to Pixel devices, and now other brands are starting to follow. While Samsung has delayed the Android 15 One UI 7 rollout for Galaxy devices until next year, OnePlus has started shipping Android 15 earlier than expected. The company began the Android 15 rollout with the OnePlus 12 earlier this month, and now it's the flagship foldable's turn as OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus announced in a community forum post that OnePlus Open users in India are the first to receive the Android 15 update. The update will roll out to other regions, including North America, Europe, and other global markets, starting next week. While the OnePlus Open doesn't receive foldable-specific features with the OxygenOS 15 update — it already supports taskbar features — OnePlus has added several new AI tools with the update.

North American OnePlus Open users will get OxygenOS 15 starting next week

Close

One of the new AI features is the AI Reflection Eraser, which removes glass reflections from photos. Another is AI Retouch, which enhances clarity in cropped, distant, or low-quality images. Notes now includes AI features to help users write text in specific styles or "polish" their writing. A new Format feature organizes scattered information into structured content.

In addition to AI features, OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Open carrier a number of other features. These include Ultra animation effects which is a parallel processing architecture that renders multiple animations simultaneously for smoother system animations. OnePlus Open also adds a new theming engine to the foldable, called Flux Themes, that offers a huge collection of high-quality themes. The Always-On Display mode is now customizable.

OxygenOS 15 also splits the notification panel and quick settings panel into two. OnePlus has also introduced an iPhone-like Live Alerts feature, which works similarly to Apple's Dynamic Island, keeping notifications updated in real time. Additionally, the new OnePlus Share app enables seamless file sharing with iOS devices.

The OnePlus Open is the latest foldable to gain Android 15 support, leaving the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 as the only major foldable without the update. Other foldables, like the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and Google's Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, have already gained Android 15 support. Not only that, OnePlus has packed a ton of features into its foldable, making the OnePlus Open one of the best foldables available today.