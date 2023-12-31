OnePlus Open Requires Activation $1400 $1700 Save $300 The OnePlus Open is one of the best foldables available today, offering a blend of excellent hardware and one of the best software experiences around. You can grab this powerhouse today via Best Buy for just $1,400, provided you're willing to activate the phone immediately. If you don't want to go that route, you can still get a sizable $200 discount from both Amazon and Best Buy. $1400 at Best Buy $1500 at Amazon

Smartphone deals don't come around often this time of the year, given that most people have already concluded their end-of-the-year shopping. But if you've been holding off for a good deal on a high-end smartphone like the OnePlus Open — our 2023 foldable of the year— there's no better time to pick one up.

The OnePlus Open usually retails for $1,700, which is pretty steep by modern-day standards. However, Best Buy is running a cool $200 discount on the foldable, bringing it down to just $1,500. What's even better is that there's an additional $100 to save on top of this if you're looking to activate the phone with a carrier.

Why you should get the OnePlus Open

The foldable smartphone business is currently dominated by Samsung, thanks to its thoroughly impressive Galaxy Z Fold series of phones. With this in mind, OnePlus Open had a steep challenge ahead of its debut. It's fair to say that the company's first-ever foldable has outshined most, if not all, of its counterparts in flying colors. It runs on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset underneath, which features on some of the best phones of the year.

As for the basics, the OnePlus Open's Flexion Hinge does wonders for its design. While there are some caveats, especially if you're trying to place the foldable at a specific angle, the other features more than compensate for it. Camera performance is also excellent, especially considering the challenges in designing a suitable camera for a foldable phone. With that being said, it's certainly not on par with some of the industry's current greats, like the Google Pixel 8 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It's really hard to tell how long this $100 discount on activation will last on Best Buy. So we recommend jumping on it before the retailer takes it back to the original price. If you don't want to activate the OnePlus Open right away, you can still get the $200 discount on the original sticker price, which is pretty substantial as well. Amazon also has the OnePlus Open for $1500, so there are a couple of options to check out here. If foldables aren't your thing, there are deals on plenty of other OnePlus smartphones you could check out to end 2023 on a high.