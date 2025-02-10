Summary Oppo will launch the Find N5 — the world's thinnest foldable — globally on February 20th.

A leak has also detailed the foldable's specs, including its camera specs.

The device could sport an 8MP ultrawide shooter and an 8MP selfie snapper.

Oppo has been teasing its super-slim foldable, the Find N5, for a few weeks, boasting that it would be the world's slimmest foldable at launch. Despite Oppo foldables having a limited international presence, there's hype around the Find N5 as OnePlus will eventually rebrand and sell the device as the OnePlus Open 2. While the foldable is already shaping up to be one of the best of the year, a recent leak revealing its camera specs might leave you underwhelmed.

Oppo revealed last week that the Find N5's global launch is imminent. Now, the company has confirmed its new flagship foldable release on February 20th and will host the global launch event in Singapore. The entire event will be live-streamed on YouTube, so you can watch it irrespective of which part of the world you are in.

This also means that the OnePlus Open 2's launch should not be far behind, with the company likely starting its own set of teasers within the next few weeks.

In a separate teaser on Weibo, Oppo confirmed it will offer the Find N5 in three colors: Satin Black, Jaded White, and Twilight Purple. The purple shade will seemingly be exclusive to China, with Oppo's international handle only teasing the other two colors. Leaked renders have already revealed the foldable's design in all its glory, so there's little room for surprise.

The Find N5's leaked camera specs do not bode well for the OnePlus Open 2

Close

Oppo has already confirmed some of the Find N5 specs, including an IPX8/X9 rating and wireless charging support. However, a new leak details the foldable's entire specs (via GizmoChina). The Find N5 will purportedly sport the 7-core variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. A 5,600mAh cell will power the internals and support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The phone's rear will seemingly house a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide. The cover display and folding screen will each house an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The ultrawide and selfie sensors appear to be a notable downgrade from other foldables. For comparison, the OnePlus Open packs a 64MP 3x telephoto camera and a 48MP ultrawide. If accurate, this could lead to the OnePlus Open 2 cameras not being as impressive as initially hyped.

Oppo and OnePlus might be able to compensate for the low-resolution sensors with their processing and features, but the 8MP shooters could leave you wanting more in challenging situations.

Despite a global launch, the Oppo Find N5 is unlikely to launch in the US. It will eventually make its way to the US as the OnePlus Open 2, though. Given the high praise OnePlus' first foldable received, there are high hopes its successor will do even better, giving its rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold a run for their money.