If you asked me to sell you on why choosing the OnePlus Open over Samsung's fifth-gen foldable was a good idea, I'd probably start with the negatives, not the positives. You're giving up consistent software upgrades, and frankly, I can't guarantee what the future of OxygenOS holds. If you're used to buying through your carrier, you're going to have to look elsewhere. And while I love the design, that massive camera module on the back has proven pretty divisive.

If you hadn't walked away yet — if you were still listening — I think you'd be sold from there on out. The OnePlus Open is the best book-style foldable we've seen yet; hell, certainly the best foldable of 2023. Everything else about it aside from these downsides (and an unfortunate lack of wireless charging) makes for a massive leap over the rest of the US-based competition, and leaves Samsung and Google in a rough spot entering 2024.

It all starts with the design. Its outer display feels exactly like a modern smartphone, and the thin chassis keeps the device from feeling too chunky when closed. It's impossible to overstate how much of a revelation this feels like. Up until this year, US-based users were forced to deal with Samsung's ultra-tall screen, and while it's an aspect ratio I know some people really like, it's just not comfortable to use in a lot of situations. This screen changes all of that.

And the best part? The inner display is even better, pairing a minimal crease with a matte overlay to make something usable in all lighting conditions. Samsung's gotten better about its screen layers overtime, but it has nothing on what OnePlus has developed here. The anti-glare panel makes using the phone outside in direct sunlight a whole lot easier than most other foldables. I've said it before and I'll say it again: I don't want to touch a single foldable in the future that isn't using this type of laminate. It's essential.

OnePlus also manages to get something right that foldable makers usually whiff on: the camera. I'm not trying to say the Open competes with the likes of the Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, or even the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rather than opting for computational photography-based perfection, the Open uses its Hasselblad color science to create some really interesting, striking shots. It's not perfect — especially when switching away from the main sensor — but in a world of excellent-albeit-sterile images, it stands out, even before you take its form factor into account.

But truly, the thing that makes the Open stand above the rest of its competitors is its software. It's not that OxygenOS secretly got good overnight — I promise you, it did not. While the core OnePlus experience remains pretty lackluster compared to the best from Google or Samsung, the foldable-focused features added to this device are top-notch. In a year where seemingly every smartphone maker rushed to add all sorts of AI-powered abilities, the best new tool was a rethinking of split-screen productivity. Who would've predicted that?

It's impossible not to look at Samsung's 2023 hardware and not feel the lack of inspiration. OnePlus has really managed to build ideas on top of the groundwork initially laid by the first Galaxy Fold in a way no other company has, and I can't imagine that progress slowing down anytime soon. If the Galaxy Z Fold 6 can't surpass its rivals in 2024, I think it risks becoming an afterthought in this category, especially for the enthusiasts willing to spend nearly $2,000 on a smartphone.

Put simply, the OnePlus Open is my personal phone of the year, and it's AP's inaugural Best Foldable winner. Samsung may have created the market everyone else is playing in, but it has a lot of catching up to do if there's any hope of the brand winning this spot next year.