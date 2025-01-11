Summary The Oppo Find N5 could feature an extremely slim exterior and a titanium body, per a new leak.

This means the Honor Magic V3 may not remain the world's thinnest book-style foldable for long.

The Oppo Find N5 will go on sale in global markets as the OnePlus Open 2, featuring the same hardware and design.

The OnePlus Open 2 is one of the most eagerly awaited foldables of 2025, and we've received some contrasting information about its launch date over the past couple of weeks. But if reports coming out of China are true, the Oppo Find N5, which the OnePlus Open 2 will be based on, is expected to land much sooner than expected. Now, a familiar source from the region is chiming in with some new info on this Oppo foldable, specifically about its construction.

As per Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Oppo Find N5 sports a titanium body, though the grade of titanium was not specified (via Android Authority). Although leaked renders of the OnePlus Open 2 surfaced not too long ago, we couldn't tell much about the materials used in its construction. A titanium exterior for the next Oppo/OnePlus foldable makes sense, given that it is used by most premium smartphones today, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

But what has gotten us more excited is the leaker's mention of the Find N5's body being the "thinnest in the world." If accurate, the upcoming OnePlus and Oppo foldable may be thinner than the Honor Magic V3, which currently holds the crown for being the thinnest book-style foldable at 9.2mm when folded.

A battery upgrade could be on the cards

Close

Recently leaked renders of the OnePlus Open 2

Meanwhile, another source out of China, Smart Pikachu, also shared some details on the Find N5 earlier this week. The leaker claims that the foldable will feature a Hasselblad-branded triple camera system with a periscope lens, along with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Features like satellite communication and wireless charging are mentioned, while a battery capacity of "nearly" 6,000mAh is suggested. For reference, the Find N3 and OnePlus Open feature a 4,805mAh battery, which should bring considerable improvement in the battery department.

Smart Pikachu further suggests that the Find N5 could be launched next month. If true, this could mean we are closer than ever to the OnePlus Open 2's release. Let's not forget that the Oppo Find N5 and its OnePlus-branded twin were originally supposed to break cover last year. But with this Q1 or Q2 2025 launch, the two foldables could cause some headaches for Samsung as it preps for its mid-year Galaxy Z Fold series refresh sometime in July this year.