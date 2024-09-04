Key Takeaways The OnePlus Open 2 could be North America's thinnest foldable at less than 10mm when folded.

Leak suggests OnePlus Open 2 with two 2K resolution displays and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

The OnePlus Open 2 expected to address water resistance issue, retain 50MP primary camera, focus on lighter design.

The OnePlus Open remains one of the best foldable smartphones on the market, even after nearly a year since its launch. Although the OnePlus Open 2 isn't expected until early 2025, leaks are already starting to pour out, giving us a glimpse of what the next foldable from OnePlus might offer. And if the latest leak is to be believed, the OnePlus Open 2 could be the thinnest foldable in North America when it launches.

Related OnePlus Open 2: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window The OnePlus Open was our favorite foldable of 2023, and the OnePlus Open 2 can only make things better

According to a leak from well-known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority), the OnePlus Open 2 will be "9.x mm" thick, indicating that the foldable will be less than 10mm thick when folded. This would make it thinner than both the newly launched foldables in North America — the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5mm) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm) — and close to the upcoming Honor Magic V3 (9.2mm).

Moreover, in a follow-up comment, the leaker mentioned that the foldable will have "record-breaking" thinness. Although the exact meaning is unclear, it is definitely clear that the OnePlus Open 2 will be much thinner than the current model, which is about 11.7 mm when folded. While the post didn't directly mention the OnePlus Open 2, it referred to the OPPO Find N5, which is likely to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2, so the same specifications are expected.

Other OnePlus Open 2 specs have also leaked

Via: Weibo

In addition to the leak about the foldable's thickness, Digital Chat Station also shared other details about the OnePlus Open 2 specs. The leaker claims the foldable will have two 2K resolution displays, one on the front and one inside, and will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset — positioning it ahead of most current foldables.

OnePlus is also expected to address a key complaint by improving water resistance in the Open 2. The device will reportedly retain the rounded camera module with a 50MP primary camera and an unspecified periscope camera. The leaker suggests the second-generation foldable will focus on being lighter and thinner despite rumors of a hefty 6,000mAh battery.