Summary The OnePlus Open was a successful foldable alternative in the US market with excellent battery life and performance.

The Oppo Find N5, likely to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 in international markets, is expected to launch soon (Feb 19-20).

Leaked images provide a comprehensive look at the Oppo Find N5, showcasing what will eventually become the OnePlus Open 2 from all angles.

The October 2023-released OnePlus Open was a surprise hit, giving US-based customers a worthy alternative to Samsung, Google, and Motorola's foldable dominance. The device didn't do well just because of its novelty — the foldable backed it up with excellent battery life and performance, a great camera system, a huge 7.82-inch folding panel, and an anti-reflection coating that helps hide the device's already muted crease. For what it's worth, the first-gen device didn't feel like an early draft in the same way that the Pixel Fold did.

2024 came and went with no successor to the OnePlus Open, but that won't likely be the case with 2025. For reference, the original OnePlus Open was co-designed by OnePlus and Oppo. The latter released the foldable as the Oppo Find N3, while OnePlus branded it as the OnePlus Open in international markets.

The Oppo Find N3's successor — the Oppo Find N5, is poised to be unveiled on February 19 or 20, prompting us to believe that the OnePlus Open 2 couldn't be too far behind. While we wait for an official announcement, here's what you can expect the upcoming device to look like, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks).

Doubling down on greatness