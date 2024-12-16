Summary OnePlus's next-gen foldable phone might be ready, and it could launch as soon as Q1, 2025.

The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The device is expected to be more durable and water-resistant than its predecessor, with an 'anti-fall body structure' and IPX8 water resistance rating.

The OnePlus Open was a breath of fresh air when it first made its debut in global markets in October 2023. It finally offered users in the US an alternative to Samsung and Google's foldable offerings that didn't involve the convoluted process of importing a device from China or Europe.

We found that the foldable offers excellent battery life, boasts a solid camera, alongside some solid big screen customization options — essentially getting a lot of things right with the first-gen device. That's primarily why we're excited about the OnePlus Open's successor, which might be coming soon.

The OnePlus Open is older than a year now, and anticipation for its successor is rightfully growing. While OnePlus has mostly remained mum about the potential foldable, we now have a few hints about the Oppo Find N5.

For reference, OnePlus and Oppo co-designed the OnePlus Open, with the latter selling the device under the name of Oppo Find N3. Now, with the Oppo Find N5 largely believed to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 for global markets, we can begin speculating on the extent of tech and feature sharing between the two devices.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority) shared information about the upcoming Oppo foldable on Weibo, and it looks like the device is ready, and could come out in Q1, 2025. The device could be the first foldable to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, complete with wireless charging, something that OnePlus and Oppo omitted with the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3, respectively.

Same water resistance as the Z Fold 6

Source: Digital Chat Station

Elsewhere, the upcoming device(s) is also likely to be more durable than its predecessor. Digital Chat Station's translated post suggests that the device will feature an "anti-fall body structure," which might pertain to a more durable frame, more robust internals, and better shock resistance.

As expected, the device will also reportedly be lighter and thinner than expected, alongside claims of IPX8 water resistance — up from IPX4 on the Oppo Find N3/OnePlus Open. While IPX4 only protected the last-gen foldables from occasional splashes, IPX8 should allow the device(s) to be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

For reference, both the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 were announced simultaneously, and it is likely that their successors will follow suit. If that is indeed the case, we could be eyeing a potential Q1 2025 unveiling of the OnePlus Open 2.