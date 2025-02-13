This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

As much as I enjoyed using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year, I know I don't just speak for myself when I say I've been waiting for the OnePlus Open 2 with bated breath. The OnePlus Open might be well over a year old at this point, but it's still one of my favorite foldables yet, and the dream of a successor has kept me alive through some pretty boring mobile launches. This week, the internet saw plenty of early impressions with the Oppo Find N5 ahead of its planned launch, the device that most assumed would eventually become the OnePlus Open 2 in North America. Unfortunately, we now have confirmation that OnePlus doesn't plan to launch a folding phone in 2025, leaving the future of this series up in the air.

This morning, Vale Gu, the Product Manager for the OnePlus Open, shared an announcement to the OnePlus community forums ahead of Oppo's launch. According to his post, the company has decided to reconsider "the timing and our next steps in foldable devices," coming to the conclusion to not release a successor to the Open this year. Vale's post specifically calls out the excitement over the Find N5 and the prospective launch of the Open 2 as a reason for sharing the news, aiming to lower the temperature on what's become one of 2025's most anticipated smartphones.

There is, at the very least, a glimmer of hope. Vale specifically states that OnePlus isn't leaving foldables behind entirely, and that the company plans to utilize the technological jumps Oppo made with the Find N5 in a future product. Of course, it's hard to take the company fully at its word when, at minimum, there will now be over two years between the original OnePlus Open — which launched in October 2023 — and any planned 2026 successor. With Samsung rumored to launch a sub-10mm foldable this summer, and, presumably, a Pixel 9 Pro Fold successor on the way for either late summer or early fall, whatever lead OnePlus had in this field is all but over.

Today's community post also reassures current OnePlus Open users that support for their devices isn't changing. The OnePlus Open also remains on sale through the company's official storefront, as well as channels like Best Buy and Amazon, and without a new product to replace it, it's difficult to imagine that changing any time soon. While I remain hopeful that OnePlus will eventually return to the foldable space, it's impossible to know what the future holds. In the meantime, the OnePlus 13 is a great — albeit non-folding — alternative for OxygenOS fans; it even has the very same Open Canvas multitasking first seen on the brand's original (and, for now, only) foldable.