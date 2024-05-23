Summary OnePlus Open was a hit, but its upcoming successor could bring big changes to improve the overall experience.

A new leak suggests that the successor will have an improved hinge, which also means a less pronounced crease in the display.

Furthermore, it could arrive in Q1 of 2025, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

The OnePlus Open was a surprise hit, not only becoming one of our favorite foldables of the year, but also bringing much-needed competition to the US. Despite being the brand's first foldable, it got a lot of things right, which is why it is still one of the best foldables you can buy in 2024. Of course, with something so good, you know a successor is already in the works, and it looks like we now have some new details about the device ahead of its release.

While we patiently wait for the OnePlus Open 2, new details have emerged that shed light on some things we might be able to expect when it makes its debut sometime in 2025. That's right, according to a reliable tipster on Weibo, the phone won't be making an appearance this year and will instead arrive, most likely, in Q1 of 2025 (via 9to5Google).

This could be the foldable phone to buy in 2025

While this might be disappointing to some, it does put OnePlus in a pretty good position if it launches its next phone at this time, considering that Qualcomm typically announces its processors around this time, which means that the new device could take advantage of the latest SoC hardware available. In addition, it looks like OnePlus may also bring some improvements to its hinge, which will in turn also bring some enhancements to the display.

While the OnePlus Open already has a pretty good screen with very minimal creasing, this upcoming model could take things further, bringing a screen that really does bring parity with slab devices. Of course, there's always going to be a limit when folding is involved, but it's great to hear that the brand could be looking to make improvements, and push the limits when other brands are dragging their feet. Of course, all of this information shouldn't be trusted 100%, as things could always change internal at OnePlus or the information received by the leaker could be incorrect.

But for the most part, things can only get better for the successor to the OnePlus Open, as the company has a pretty good handset already, so things can only get better. And while we've yet to see something that looks as exciting from the likes of Samsung and Google, it could end up being a pretty good time for foldables going forward.