Summary The OnePlus Open 2 may have been pushed to the second half of 2025, although it was initially expected to launch by Q1 2025.

This could set the stage for a potential clash with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which will likely break cover in July 2025.

Rumors suggest the OnePlus Open 2 will feature a flatter screen, courtesy of an improved hinge and a larger battery.

You will find a handful of book-style foldables on the market today, but the OnePlus Open from last year is still hard to beat. There's understandably a fair bit of anticipation for the second-generation model of the smartphone. We knew early that OnePlus wouldn't release a successor this year, with recent reports pointing towards a release sometime in the first quarter of 2025. But that timeline appears to have shifted again, according to a new leak.

Per Sanju Choudhary on X/Twitter, the OnePlus Open 2 may only debut in the second half of 2025 (via GSMArena). The post doesn't reveal any additional info, but if true, this would mean our wait for the follow-up to the best foldables on the market will be even longer. While it's not a name we frequently hear from in the world of tech leaks, Choudhary has previously revealed info about the Nothing Phone 2a before its launch, so it's not a completely unknown source.

It was initially believed that OnePlus may have pushed back the Open 2's launch to include Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile chip, but this new revelation suggests that some other issues may have surfaced during development.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the OnePlus Open 2 may be the first foldable featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip to reach US shores, based on the assumption it will launch by Q1 2025. This leak has changed that timeline significantly.

A potential face-off with the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Close

If OnePlus does intend to release the Open 2 by the second half of 2025, it would set things up for a clash with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which will likely debut in July 2025. Meanwhile, sister company Oppo will release the Find N5 next year, which should feature an identical hardware specs sheet to the OnePlus Open 2. If the Find N3/OnePlus Open launch last year was any indication, we're likely going to see both foldables debuting on the same day sometime next year.

We've learned so far that the OnePlus Open 2 will be thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while a report from July hinted that OnePlus may introduce a serious battery upgrade with the foldable. If that's not enough, OnePlus may even adopt a hinge upgrade with the Open 2, potentially resulting in decreased creasing and an overall flatter screen.