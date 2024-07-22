Summary OnePlus Open 2 could pack a beefy 6,000mAh battery, potentially surpassing competition in battery life.

OnePlus has collaborated with CATL for Glacier Battery tech, which debuts on the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro later this year.

The OnePlus Open 2 is unlikely to launch before Q1 2025.

Foldable smartphones have improved tremendously in the last few years. While performance has never been an issue, their battery life is typically not as good as most flagship Android smartphones. This is due to a combination of their bigger folding screen and relatively small batteries. OnePlus (and Oppo) could solve this problem with the OnePlus Open 2 next year, which could pack a beefy 6,000mAh cell.

11:20 Related OnePlus Open long-term review: Still the best foldable, but for how long? [Video] The OnePlus Open caught many off guard when it debuted to critical acclaim. How does it best the most popular folding phones? Find out in our OnePlus Open 10-week review

Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claimed in a post on Weibo that BBK-owned Oppo and Vivo are working on new foldable phones due to launch in Q1 2025 (via Android AuthorityAndroid Authority). Besides packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, they might also use a 6,000mAh battery.

OnePlus rebranded the Oppo Find N3 as the OnePlus Open for international markets, and the company will likely follow the same strategy for the second iteration. So, the OnePlus Open 2 may also feature a beefy 6,000mAh cell to (hopefully) deliver a long battery life.

The OnePlus Open uses a 4805mAh battery, so an upgrade to a 6,000mAh cell on the OnePlus Open 2 would certainly lead to a big jump in battery life. But how will Oppo and OnePlus do this without making the foldable heavier and thicker?

In late June, OnePlus announced its new battery technology, dubbed Glacier Battery. The massive 6,100mAh cell has been developed in collaboration with CATL, the world's largest EV battery maker, and supports 100W fast charging. Despite its huge capacity, the battery is slim and light, possibly because it uses CATL's LFP (lithium ferrophosphate) technology.

OnePlus Open 2 is not launching anytime soon

Close

OnePlus has confirmed its Glacier Battery tech will debut with the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro later this year in China before expanding to other devices. Rumors suggest the OnePlus Open 2 will launch in Q1 2025, giving the company ample time to implement the new battery technology on its upcoming foldable.

Xiaomi and Honor have already launched foldables with a 5,000mAh+ battery. With the help of Glacial tech, OnePlus could surpass its competition in one fell swoop.

The OnePlus Open 2 is still at least six months away, and a lot could change by then. So, for now, take this rumor with a pinch of salt until more leaks corroborate it.