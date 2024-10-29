Key Takeaways The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to feature a 5,700 mAh battery, making it the second foldable with the largest battery.

It is expected to support wireless charging, despite being thinner than ever.

The OnePlus Open 2 will likely include the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a triple 50MP camera setup.

A few years ago, OnePlus faced criticism for losing its edge, and it took that feedback seriously. The company managed to turned things around with the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12, both of which were powerful and well-priced phones. But where it really shined was with the OnePlus Open, the company’s first attempt at foldables, which still tops the list of our favorite foldable phones. While a sequel hasn’t launched yet, early leaks suggest that the OnePlus Open 2 will be even better, featuring wireless charging, a sleeker design, and a larger battery.

One of our biggest gripes with the OnePlus Open was the lack of wireless charging. It offered 67W wired charging, but its rivals, like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 6, have both wireless and wired options. According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus Open 2 is set to change that, even with its slimmer design (via 9to5Google). While they didn’t mention the exact charging speed, they previously revealed the phone will be thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, coming in just under 10mm. For comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold measures 10.5mm when folded, while the original OnePlus Open is at 11.7mm.

What’s probably the most interesting tidbit from the leak is the battery size. The leaker claims the OnePlus Open 2 will pack a 5,700 mAh battery, which is way bigger than the 4,400 mAh in the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the 4,600 mAh in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and even the 5,150 mAh in the Honor Magic V3. It’s almost on par with the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, which currently holds the title for the largest battery in a foldable at 5,750 mAh. It’s pretty impressive how OnePlus is fitting such a big battery into the foldable while also making it slimmer than ever and throwing in wireless charging.

OnePlus Open 2 has our hopes high

The OnePlus Open 2 is looking like a standout book-style foldable, tackling most of the issues we had with the first one (though there’s no word yet on improved ingress protection). It’s also rumored to pack the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and come with a trio of Hasselblad-branded cameras — a 50 MP main, a 50 MP ultrawide, and a 50 MP 3x zoom periscope telephoto.