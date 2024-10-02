The OnePlus Open was a breath of fresh air. I've used multiple generations of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the first Google Pixel Fold. I felt trapped in the same experience. I questioned why we'd pay a hefty premium for phones that boiled down to a larger version of what we had.

Open Canvas on the OnePlus Open changed that perception, as I saw a way forward for multitasking on folding phones. It made switching between apps easy, and each could have a wider aspect ratio. With Samsung releasing a relatively weak Galaxy Z Fold 6, I thought the OnePlus Open 2 was in prime position to take a giant leap forward this year. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it will arrive in 2024.

Samsung was on the ropes

I don't want to complain much about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. It's a fine smartphone. I believe it's the best Galaxy Z Fold Samsung has produced. However, it felt lackluster and not much of an upgrade over the last two or three generations. Samsung refined the design, and it felt better in the hand. Still, it wasn't a different experience, and it left users with few reasons to upgrade.

The OnePlus Open was the opposite, giving us a taste of what overseas users have been enjoying. It featured a thin and light design with an anti-reflective inner layer. Everything about the OnePlus Open screamed like a phone designed by people who had used foldable phones. Despite being released eight months earlier, it held up well against the Galaxy Z Fold 6. I was eager to see what OnePlus would do for an encore. Samsung was on the ropes, and a potential OnePlus Open 2 would have a good chance of knocking it out.

My hopes appear to be dashed

OnePlus is waiting until next year

We heard that OnePlus will wait until Spring 2025 to release the OnePlus Open 2. I admit to being confused by this move. If OnePlus kept the same release window as last year and brought a OnePlus Open 2 to the market in late 2024, it would have a long run-up to the holiday season with little folding phone competition.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has received good reviews, but the rumored spec sheet for the OnePlus Open 2 is impressive. If OnePlus were to hit an earlier release window, it could also deliver a severe blow to Galaxy Z Fold 6 sales.

Releasing the OnePlus Open 2 in Spring 2025 gives Samsung a reprieve, as users will look ahead to the changes the company has in store for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It'll still sport an impressive spec sheet, but nothing we wouldn't have seen from the Galaxy S25 series by then. Timing is everything, and I think OnePlus missed the boat by holding back on the OnePlus Open 2 in 2024.

OnePlus is skipping a Snapdragon generation

Will the extra horsepower make a difference?

The OnePlus Open 2 and its sibling phone, the Oppo Find N5, were delayed, presumably to include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. I disagree with the decision. Chipsets provide so much raw performance that we barely scratch the surface of their potential daily. How much faster can you open Instagram? It's more complicated than that. I don't doubt the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will have impressive specs when it's released, but it shouldn't be the only consideration.

I'm a huge fan of OnePlus, and I wish the company would make the effort to gain traction in the United States. I disagree with its release cycles for its flagship devices, and I dislike how the company abandoned what I thought was a successful strategy with mid-range phones through T-Mobile. We're starved for competition stateside, and I don't think waiting for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is as important as taking advantage of a boring Galaxy Z Fold 6 update.

I'll still like it whenever it arrives

I would've preferred an earlier release for the OnePlus Open 2, but that doesn't mean I won't be a fan when it arrives. I'm looking forward to its refined design and improved battery. Still, I wish a company would dedicate the resources to push Samsung and Google off their comfortable perches. I feel OnePlus has the hardware to do it. I just need OnePlus to have that same confidence.