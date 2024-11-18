Key Takeaways OnePlus’ decision to ditch Samsung’s OLED screens could backfire, as the US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled BOE infringed on Samsung’s patents.

Samsung has also requested that the ITC ban the import and sale of products infringing on these patents, although such a ban is unlikely to be enforced.

Motorola and Google have also used BOE displays on their phones.

Most smartphones today use Samsung displays, including popular models like the iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9. Even OnePlus relied on Samsung panels for its flagship devices — until the OnePlus 12, which marked a switch to BOE panels. BOE, China’s top display manufacturer, is one of the few companies challenging Samsung’s dominance, alongside LG Display. The trend continues with the OnePlus 13, which features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen from BOE. But this switch might spell trouble for OnePlus, as the US International Trade Commission (ITC) recently ruled that BOE infringed on several Samsung Display patents.

The ITC has issued a preliminary decision finding that BOE used three Samsung Display patents without permission, as reported by The Elec (via 9to5Google). This decision is part of an OLED patent infringement investigation initiated by Samsung Display in December 2022 against 17 US importers and wholesalers. BOE was added as a defendant in March 2023, and the ruling comes nearly two years after the investigation began. Samsung also requested that the ITC ban the import and sale of products infringing on these patents in the United States, though the commission has not granted that request at this time. Samsung is widely expected to reapply for its request for a ban to be re-examined.

A ban is a long shot though

If the ITC grants Samsung’s request, OnePlus phones could face a potential ban in the US, and Motorola, which also sources its displays from BOE, might be affected as well. The ITC is expected to reach a final conclusion by March 2025, with a decision likely in April or May 2025. However, it's unlikely that the ban will be enforced. The ITC considers the impact on domestic industries and markets, so even if patent infringement is found, a ban on imports and sales may not be imposed. The ruling suggests there wasn't enough evidence to prove that BOE’s infringement negatively impacted US companies or industries.