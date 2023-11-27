Summary OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 12 as early as next week.

The OnePlus 12 will feature an improved design and incorporate small refinements for a better user experience, including a relocated Alert Slider with an integrated antenna for enhanced gaming performance.

The phone will have a textured back, a Hasselblad-branded circular camera housing, and will be available in three shades. It will also come with a 3x periscope camera, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

In recent years, OnePlus has typically been among the first companies to launch a flagship Android smartphone using Qualcomm's latest and greatest chip. The company intends to continue that trend, with the OnePlus 12 set to debut as early as next week. This is over a month ahead of its predecessor, as the OnePlus 11 was unveiled in China at the beginning of 2023. With the December launch event fast approaching, OnePlus is doing what it does best: creating hype for its upcoming product by detailing its key specs bit by bit. This time, it is doing so by revealing the OnePlus 12's design.

The OnePlus 12 will build on the OnePlus 11's design and incorporate small improvements and refinements to deliver a better user experience. As a part of this, the company has moved the Alert Slider to the left side. Interestingly, there's more to the relocated slider, as it features an integrated antenna. OnePlus claims this helps to "deliver an enhanced antenna performance for gaming," with internal tests showing the new solution improves signal by 3dB and reduces gaming latency by 15%.

From the renders shared by OnePlus, it's evident the phone will have a textured back, which will vary based on the color. The circular camera housing with the Hasselblad branding remains unchanged from the OnePlus 11. It appears to carry a metallic finish, which further helps it stand out from the rest of the phone. OnePlus will launch the phone in three shades: Flowly Emerald (green), white, and Rock Black.

OnePlus' press release also confirms the OnePlus 12 will ship with a 3x periscope camera with Hasselblad tweaks. It had previously detailed that the phone's primary camera will use Sony's new 48MP LYT-808, which also does duty on the OnePlus Open. Additionally, OnePlus confirmed on Weibo the use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with the phone offering up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It is also known that the OnePlus 12 will use BOE's latest 2K OLED panel featuring a peak brightness of over 2,600 nits.

Leak suggests OnePlus will bring back wireless charging to its flagship phone lineup with the OnePlus 12. It will also support USB 3.2, allowing for significantly faster data transfer speeds over USB-C. The IR blaster could also make a comeback, enabling you to control TV, AC, and other electrical appliances using the phone.

OnePlus should unveil the OnePlus 12 globally in January 2024, presumably around the same time Samsung unveils its Galaxy S24 series. The company confirmed Engadget that it will announce the OnePlus 12's global launch date on December 15.

It was initially believed that the OnePlus 12 would debut at the company's 10th anniversary event in China on December 4. However, that's not the case, with the phone launching at a separate event on December 5.