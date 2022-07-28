For many, the OnePlus Nord series brought back the company's original spirit, offering midrange and budget handsets that perform as well as more expensive devices. Although the Nord brand has been primarily associated with smartphones, it's clear that OnePlus has broader plans for it. While the wait's currently on for the arrival of the Band 2 and Watch 2, several screenshots from the dedicated N Health app (yet another Nord product) have delivered our first look at the very first Nord smartwatch.

Mukul Sharma tweeted images from the N Health app that include an early appearance from an unannounced Nord-branded watch (via Phone Arena). Although this render is pretty small, the Nord Watch appears to have a rectangular design with a side button, similar to the Apple Watch. It's a big design shift from the original OnePlus Watch, which used a circular dial, making for a great option for those who prefer squared-off displays. Aside from this, it's tough to conjure up more details thanks to the single, very tiny photo. The display appears relatively large overall, but it's hard to tell how large the bezels that surround it truly are.

It's an easy assumption that this watch won't run Wear OS, especially since the original OnePlus Watch also ran a proprietary operating system. Meanwhile, the dedicated N Health app has a clean appearance, exactly like something that would cater to LiteOS. It will likely go live on the Play Store around the same time the Nord Watch releases.

Close

We zoomed in so you don't have to.

The tipster didn't drop any tentative release date, only saying that the watch is coming to India soon and will feature the usual round of tracking sensors, including SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring, along with support for custom watch faces. The pricing in India is expected to be under INR 10,000 ($125/€125), which is slightly cheaper than the OnePlus Watch.