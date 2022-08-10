The original OnePlus Watch debuted back in the spring of last year. In the time since we've heard whispers about plans not just for a direct follow-up, but possibly also the debut of a Nord-branded smartwatch. Our first insight into that watch's design arrived last month with the release of some screenshots, which appeared to depict a single model. Now a fresh leak suggests that instead of just one Nord Watch, we may instead see it arrive in as many as five different styles.

OnePlus could be working on two primary Nord Watch models here, with two variants of one, and three of the other, according to info shared by Mukul Sharma in collaboration with 91 Mobiles. One would be a rectangular design, available with screen resolutions of 240x280 and 368x448. That could be joined by a few circular models, with resolutions ranging from 240x240 to 390x390. All five would reportedly be sold for around 5000 rupees (approximately $63).

5 Images

Close

As you can see in these pics, two round-faced watches feature two buttons each on the right side. One has a much more pronounced bezel, which could suggest a more rugged build. The third circle-shaped watch resembles the original OnePlus Watch, but it only has a single circular control on the right, instead of two buttons.

The two rectangular-shaped options look more similar, though seemingly of different sizes (as well as aspect ratios). We also get a peek at what's supposed to be the UI for these rectangular models. Sadly, we're largely at a loss for further detail here, with no word on anything like battery capacity or even what platform these might run. The one feature that is mentioned is the possibility of GPS reception. It's also unclear just how far along all these designs might be, and if we're just looking at a lot of prototype ideas, or models getting ready for actual production.

Considering that the OnePlus Watch had an initial cost of $159, the significantly lower prices we're hearing mentioned for this Nord series seem extremely (suspiciously?) reasonable, even if they cater to users with different expectations. We're also still a little sore from our experience with the original OnePlus Watch, and even if this leak does pan out, these Nord Watch models are going to have a lot to prove.