So far, the OnePlus Nord brand has consisted of mid-range smartphones with decently impressive specs and solid price-to-performance ratios. Lately, though. rumors have suggested the company could expand the Nord lineup to include new wireless earbuds. Now a new leak now suggests that OnePlus is already looking beyond earbuds, and may be working on plans to launch a Nord-branded smartwatch later this year.

The leak, courtesy of Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles, claims that OnePlus will launch the Nord smartwatch in India alongside the Nord 3 in the second half of the year — the phone itself is expected to be a notable upgrade over the Nord 2 and feature blazing-fast 150W charging. The actual name this Nord wearable might arrive under and its hardware specs are currently unclear, but we have heard a little bit about pricing: around Rs 5,000-Rs 8,000 (~$105), making it a lot more affordable than the OnePlus Watch (currently retailing for Rs 14,000).

Given the price tag and what we know from the OnePlus Watch, this Nord-branded smartwatch will likely run LiteOS and not Wear OS — that basically means no Play Store access and no third-party app support. Like other wearables currently available in the same price range in India, it should deliver basic health monitoring features like heart rate measurement, sleep monitoring, step tracking, music control, and activity tracking.

OnePlus has not had much success with its wearable lineup so far. The BBK-owned company launched the OnePlus Band and OnePlus Watch, its first smart band and smartwatch, respectively, last year. Neither product enjoyed a great reception, but despite the failure, OnePlus does not seem to have not given up on its wearable ambitions. The company is clearly looking to expand its product portfolio beyond smartphones in India — one of its key markets, with smart TVs, wireless earbuds, neckbands, and more.

