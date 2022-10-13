It feels like we can't go more than a few weeks without hearing about a new device from OnePlus. Whether it's a flagship phone like the OnePlus 10T, or one of its mid-range offerings like the Nord 2T, the company has done a great job delivering smartphones at every price range imaginable this year. Today, the company teased the upcoming Nord N300 for the first time, and so far, it sounds like it could be an impressive competitor to the Galaxy A-series.

As you might expect from the name, the Nord N300 is a successor to last year's Nord N200. It's tough to keep track of all the Nord devices launched by OnePlus, but for what it was, the N200 was pretty spectacular. It certainly couldn't compete with flagship phones, but at $240, it was tough to beat. With an excellent display, long-lasting battery life, and decent performance from its Snapdragon 480 processor, it set a gold standard for what you could expect from cheap 5G smartphones.

Unsurprisingly, the N300 will pull heavily from that legacy, though we'll have to wait to find out more about its specs. For now, OnePlus is teasing its charging speeds, with a rate that beats flagships from Samsung and Google alike. As reported by The Verge, with 33W wired charging, the Nord N300 puts the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and Samsung's smallest Galaxy S22 to shame. It's not as impressive as some of the charging rates seen on OnePlus flagships, but it's much faster than the budget segment usually sees.

Beyond fast charging, the N300 will also sport a MediaTek processor — not Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, as you might expect — and, even more notably, a 90Hz display. That's a big upgrade from the standard 60Hz 1080p panel on the N200. The first official render shared by OnePlus also shows off a refined design that pulls from this year's excellent Nord N20 5G, which we praised as one of the best budget phones you can buy today.

This is all great news for fans of the company hoping for one final phone to close out the year. The OnePlus 11 Pro might still be a few months off, but if you're hoping to pick up a cheap smartphone ahead of the holidays, the N300 is looking like a worthy candidate. Look for more details as we approach a November launch.