OnePlus is no stranger to making some excellent smartphones — the recently-released OnePlus 10T was a return to form for the company. Still, these days, we're more impressed by the Nord series than any of its flagship phones. With the ever-expanding Nord lineup, OnePlus has developed some incredible deals, complete with impressive specs and designs that, in some ways, are more elegant than its top-tier devices. The Nord N300 is the successor to 2021's N200, and on paper, it sounds like it could be the budget phone to beat as we close out 2022.

Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 810 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB (expandable to 1TB) Display 6.56" FHD+ 90Hz Battery 5,000mAh Cameras 48MP primary, 2MP depth; 16MP selfie cam Software Android 12 (Oxygen OS 12) Price Starting at $228 Availability T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile

The N300 might follow up on the N200, but it's the N20 from which OnePlus is pulling inspiration for its design. That's great news, as that particular Nord design is excellent. It looks and feels like a premium smartphone, all while retailing for well under flagship pricing. The N300 keeps the camera bump aesthetic from its direct predecessor, but the two large lenses, the matte finish, and the squared-off design all resemble one of this year's best budget phones.

Inside the device, the Nord N300 is rocking a Dimensity 810 processor. It's the first OnePlus smartphone in the US to use MediaTek chips, replacing the Snapdragon 480 5G in the last-gen model and opting to skip the recently-announced Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 series. Paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, we wouldn't expect the N300 to be any sort of gaming beast, though if it's anything like its predecessor, expect better-than-average performance overall. Combined with a 5,000mAh battery, we wouldn't be surprised to see this phone last more than one day on a single charge — plus, as previously revealed, it also supports 33W fast charging, complete with a charger included in the box.

OnePlus is once again using a 1080p 90Hz LCD panel, though at 6.56", it's just a bit bigger than last time. On the back of the phone is a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth lens. OnePlus is skipping out on offering any ultra-wide or telephoto lenses on the N300, though considering its budget pricing, it's probably for the best. That 48MP resolution is a major step up from the 13MP sensor on the N200, but we'll have to see if that translates into improved photo performance. Meanwhile, there's a 16MP lens on the front for selfies.

Aside from the design and the display, the real star of the show here is pricing. The OnePlus Nord N300 will go up for sale on November 3rd, exclusively through T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile for just $228. While the carrier exclusivity might be a bummer for those on Verizon or AT&T, it's hard to argue with that price. That launch date is just around the corner, so if you've been dying for a new affordable smartphone, you might want to hold off a bit longer.