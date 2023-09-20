Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N30 5G $270 $300 Save $30 The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a fresher take on one of our favorite budget phones of last year. It packs a bigger, brighter display, more RAM for a smoother performance, and faster charging. With the OnePlus deal, you get to take your pick between a free case or a free pair of wired headphones. $270 at OnePlus $270 at Amazon

Buying a budget phone often means that you have to compromise on some features. You either have to make do with a slower processor for a better display and longer battery life, or tolerate an okay-performing device that looks plenty like a child's toy. You get what you pay for, after all; if you pay cheap, you can expect cheap. But not all budget phones disappoint. Case in point: the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, which made it to our list of the best budget Android phones, wows users with an impressive display, relatively quick performance, and a design that looks premium. Price tag-wise, it's not to scoff at, either. It usually retails for $300, but with OnePlus' latest offer, you can snag it for just $270, with either a free phone case or wired earphones to boot.

Why you shouldn't ignore the OnePlus Nord N30 5G

While we're slightly biased towards its predecessor, the Nord N20, the OnePlus Nord N30 still ticks all the boxes of what we're looking for in a budget smartphone. It may no longer have an OLED screen, but it boasts a bigger 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, making streaming, browsing, and even light gaming a bit more delightful. Coupled with the dual stereo speakers that feature a 200% Ultra Volume Mode, you might find it hard to part ways with this device.

And even if you do, it won't be too long, as it packs a 5000 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support, which can boost it to a full day's power in just 30 minutes. Its camera system is also quite decent, with a 108MP Samsung shooter that delivers up to 6x digital zoom. Powering all these things is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 8GB of expandable RAM for a faster, more efficient performance.

It's also worth noting that unlike most flagship phones — or any new phone — these days, the Nord N30 also comes with a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, which is perfect as this deal nets you either a free pair of OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones or a bumper case. But if you're not fond of the sandstone color, you can always get a prettier, sturdier phone case.

For what it's worth, the same deal is available on Amazon, but the retailer isn't offering any freebies. But hey, at least you won't have to pay for shipping if you have Prime. This is definitely one of the best OnePlus phone deals available right now.