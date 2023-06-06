While flagship OnePlus phones might hog all the limelight, its Nord-branded budget phones have also made a name for themselves. While OnePlus offers a more expansive range of Nord products in Asia and parts of Europe, the lineup is not entirely missing in the US. The OnePlus Nord N20 remains among our favorite budget Android phones in the US almost a year after its unveiling. And now, the BBK-owned company has silently unveiled its successor: the Nord N30.

Despite arriving a year later, the Nord N30 packs essentially the same internals as its predecessor. There's a Snapdragon 695 chip ticking inside, which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For comparison, the Nord N20 shipped with 6GB RAM, so the additional memory should help with multitasking.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N30 5G SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Display 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB, microSD card slot Battery 5000mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System OxygenOS 13.1 (Android 13) Front camera 16MP, f/2.0 Rear cameras 108MP Samsung HM6 f/1.7; 2MP depth-assist; 2MP macro Dimensions 165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm Colors Charcoal Grey Weight 195g Charging 50W SuperVOOC wired charging Price $300

The main highlight is the bigger 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. That's a substantial jump from the 6.43-inch 60Hz display found on the Nord N20, though it was an OLED screen. Another upgrade includes a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support, which can top up the cell in 30 minutes.

As for cameras, the Nord N30 features a 108MP primary Samsung shooter that can offer up to 6x digital zoom. This is paired with 2MP macro and depth cameras. Video recording tops out at Full HD 30fps, though. For selfies, the phone houses a 16MP shooter at the front.

Source: OnePlus

Other specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. NFC support is missing, so you cannot use the Nord N30 for making in-store payments. Out of the box, the phone runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

Essentially, the Nord N30 is a re-branded version of the Nord CE 3 Lite that launched in Asia and Europe in April 2023.

OnePlus is already accepting pre-orders for the Nord N30 for $300, with shipping starting from June 12. This is the same price as its predecessor, so at least you are not paying more for a minor specs bump. You can get the Nord N30 in Chromatic Grey, with the company not offering any other color options. As a launch offer, you can get the Nord Buds 2 for free with your pre-order and an additional year of Google One subscription.