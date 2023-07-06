Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N30 5G Must activate phone today $150 $300 Save $150 The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a solid option for anyone in the market for a budget Android phone. It has a bright 120Hz display, super-fast charging, and it's even more affordable with Best Buy's Activate Today price. $150 at Best Buy

As we continue to barrel towards Amazon's Prime Day shopping event, we're beginning to see more smartphone deals pop up, including this one on the recently-released OnePlus Nord N30 5G. It's a budget Android phone, that won't blow you away with its build or camera quality, but its performance and features are just too good to ignore at this discounted price. Right now Best Buy has the handset, unlocked, for just $150 via its Activate Today promotion.

The Activate Today promo is fairly straight forward. To get the sale price, you just have to be willing to activate the device at the time of purchase on a compatible carrier — Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Google Fi. This means you must add a line, upgrade an existing line, or start new service with one of these networks. Again, it's an unlocked phone, so you don't have to do this. Those okay with paying full price can choose to activate at a later time.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Nord N30 5G

In our review of the Nord N30, we expressed some disappointment that OnePlus had decided to change up the formula that made its predecessor, the N20, such a success. But the N30 is a solid phone in its own right, and it has some great features you won't normally find on a $150 handset. First, there's the 6.7-inch display. It's LCD, not OLED, but it still gets plenty bright and has a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Then there's the performance, which is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chip and 8GB of LPDDR4X memory. It's not going to blow away the more expensive flagships, but we found gaming surprisingly good on the N30.

The camera system is more middling, with inconsistent photo quality, but on paper it looks great: 16MP in the front, 108MP in the rear. We also like that the N30 still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as expandable storage, and of course there's NFC for contactless payments. Perhaps the most valuable feature, though, is the 50W SuperVOOC charging. It's wired, and there's no wireless option, but luckily the phone doesn't have to stay tethered to the wall for very long. The N30 can charge from 0% to 80% in about 30 minutes. I don't care who you are, that's impressive.

If you can get past some of the phone's quirks and caveats, the combination of its performance and features, and obviously today's massive discount, make for a very enticing package. Grab the Nord N30, while you can, at this price.