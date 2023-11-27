OnePlus Nord N30 5G $230 $300 Save $70 Comfortably among the top budget phones of the year, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is an impulse buy this Cyber Monday. It has a ton of exciting features underneath, and this $70 discount makes it an even more attractive proposition. $230 at OnePlus $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

Black Friday may be over, but the deals certainly aren't as we head into Cyber Monday. This extended shopping season gives customers an opportunity to pick up some of their favorite devices on the cheap, especially if they missed out on the initial few days of the sales period. We've already seen a handful of OnePlus deals this shopping holiday, and there's one more to add to the list today — the Nord N30 5G.

You can now get a sweet $70 discount on this OnePlus midranger, bringing it down to just $230 and making it cheaper than ever before. This Cyber Monday pricing is available across Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus' own online store in the US.

Why we love this OnePlus Nord N30 deal for Cyber Monday

OnePlus chose to make some compromises in the hardware department with the Nord N30 5G, and it's no surprise that it closely resembles the Nord CE 3 Lite that was released earlier this year in global markets. That aside, the Nord N30 5G is a stellar smartphone and also makes it to our list of the best budget phones.

The Nord N30 5G comes with a 6.72-inch (2400 x 1080) LCD panel coupled with a plastic frame and back panel, which is to be expected from a budget device. Moving on, you also get the Snapdragon 695 5G chip underneath, backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, which is expandable using the microSD card slot.

One area where OnePlus has actually improved over the Nord N20 is the rear camera, with the Nord N30 5G featuring a 108MP primary camera plus two 2MP macro and depth cameras. The front has a 16 MP f/2.4 camera for selfies and video calls, which does its job decently.

Other features of the Nord N30 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery pack with 50W fast-wired charging support included. OnePlus only sells the Nord N30 5G in a solitary Chromatic Gray color, so this is one area where we wish the company did better. Android 13 is the operating system of choice here, with a layer of OxygenOS 13.1 on top.

While the OnePlus Nord N30 5G does make some sacrifices in the hardware department, it's still one of the top low-cost phones you can get today. This isn't the only device we expect to be on sale, however, as more products will trickle in for the last day of the shopping season. Frankly, the Nord N30 5G didn't make much sense at $300 as it lacks some of the features that we saw in the predecessor. But this $230 price tag changes things significantly and makes this one of the budget phones to get this Cyber Monday.