Last year's OnePlus Nord N20 5G was a complete and utter shock. OnePlus managed to craft a $300 budget phone that wowed us in nearly every way that matters. Aside from the mediocre camera — no shock there — the Nord N20 featured an excellent design, a bright OLED panel, fast charging, and adequate performance. For this summer's Nord N30 5G, the company is going in a bold new direction, but whether it'll pay off in the long run depends on where your priorities lie.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N30 5G The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is the company's latest entry in one of its many affordable sub-brands. It keeps some of what works about last year's phone — including the processor and the price tag — while making some changes some buyers might find controversial. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Display 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB, microSD card slot Battery 5000mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System OxygenOS 13.1 (Android 13) Camera (Rear, Front) Front camera 16MP, f/2.0 Rear cameras 108MP Samsung HM6 f/1.7; 2MP depth-assist; 2MP macro Dimensions 165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm Colors Charcoal Grey Weight 195g Charging 50W SuperVOOC wired charging Price $300 $299 at Amazon $300 at OnePlus

In a move that's becoming a tradition for this particular Nord subseries, OnePlus has once again abandoned its predecessor's design to create something fresh. This phone is effectively a remixed variant on the Nord CE 3 Lite, released earlier this year in global markets. From the giant camera lenses on the back to the glossy finish, it's familiar in almost every way — but not when compared to the Nord N20. It's a little disappointing to see the brand moving away from one of the sharpest budget phones around, but that's far from the only change.

The OnePlus Nord N30 next to the N20.

The display has been downgraded to an LCD screen. It's faster than before, with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the move away from OLED means no always-on display and no true black levels. It's an all-around bummer. Still, at 6.72", it is larger than the N20, which should make streaming movies a far more pleasurable experience.

OnePlus has made some big improvements to the phone in a couple of key ways, though. It now sports stereo sound — the mono speaker on last year's model was pretty atrocious — and the upgrade to 8GB of RAM should keep apps active in your recents list for longer periods of time. That said, the processor remains unchanged, with the N30 using a Snapdragon 695. Likewise, the headphone jack and microSD card slot are here, too.

The company is swinging big on the camera too, another downside to last year's phone. Like the Nord CE 3 Lite, this year's device uses a 108MP main sensor paired with a depth-assist lens and a macro lens. You can check out our review to learn whether its performance measures up to the similarly-priced Pixel 6a, or if OnePlus is once again fighting a battle it can't quite win.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available today from T-Mobile and its Metro sub-brand for $300. You can also pick up an unlocked model from the company's website, or from Amazon. There's plenty of stiff competition in the budget space these days, and it remains unclear whether the N30 5G will win over new fans to the company.