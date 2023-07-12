OnePlus Nord N200 $142 $200 Save $58 We love the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for its value, and this Amazon Prime Day deal makes it an even more attractive proposition. We don't always see $50 discounts come around for this midranger, and now is the best time to get it. $142 at Amazon

This Amazon Prime Day has been immensely busy, with deals on practically every tech item imaginable. Smartphones, in particular, are massively popular during any shopping sale. Conversely, this means that some of the best phone deals may be the first to run out of stock. Thankfully, there are more deals on the way, with budget and midrange phones also getting their prices slashed for the annual shopping holiday. One such device, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, is now going for a smooth $58 discount over at Amazon, down from the original price of $200, which means the phone is available today for $142.

Why we love the OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Although the OnePlus Nord N200 5G isn't the newest smartphone on the block, it can still get the job done. We love the fact that this model supports 5G networks in the US (T-Mobile only), making it among the cheapest 5G phones you can get right now. Apart from this much-needed connectivity feature, customers will find a 6.49-inch Full HD+ screen backed by a decent 90Hz refresh rate. There are a total of three cameras on the back — a 13MP primary unit, followed by a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP f/2.1 selfie camera sits on the left corner of the display, suitable for selfies or video calls.

As we noted in our Nord N200 5G review, the battery can last up to two days with heavy use, which is unheard of among modern-day smartphones. This is all thanks to the 5,000mAh battery, which also supports 18W fast wired charging, courtesy of the supplied power adapter. Meanwhile, the processor may not stack up against brand-new entrants like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the octa-core Snapdragon 480 chipset does the job perfectly well. You'll only get 64GB of storage with this variant, though the onboard microSD card slot ensures this isn't a major omission. OnePlus offers 4GB of RAM with this variant, which should be sufficient for multitasking and everyday tasks.

As far as budget smartphone deals go, this is by far the best we've come across. Sure, it's not a flagship, but for just over $140, you're getting a fairly powerful device that can last for up to two days without needing to be plugged into the charger. You are unlikely to find a 5G smartphone from a brand-name company at this cheap anytime soon, so hurry. In the meantime, if you're looking for something in the premium smartphone segment, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is selling at a $250 discount this Prime Day, another unmissable item this shopping season.