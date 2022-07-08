OnePlus might be primarily known for its flagship devices in the US, but its mid-range Nord lineup is pretty impressive as well. For the value these phones offer, it is not surprising that they are among the best budget Android phones on the market. Unveiled last year, the Nord N200 is a solid low-end device featuring a 90HZ LCD panel, 64GB storage, and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The device typically retails for $240 unlocked in the US, but Amazon currently has it discounted by a whopping $69 to just $171, making it even more affordable.

There's another bundle with the Nord Buds that you can grab for $212, a sweet $68 off the regular $280 price you would have paid otherwise. This is ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, which starts next week on July 12, and we expect many more discounts on smartphones.

Buy OnePlus Nord N200 with a massive 29% discount

$171 at Amazon

For a low-end device with 5G, the Nord N200 has surprisingly everything you'd want from a phone. The Snapdragon 480 chipset is quick enough to handle running apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Gmail, and YouTube with ease. You will run into performance issues if you start multitasking heavily, especially since 4GB of RAM is barely enough nowadays to run multiple apps simultaneously. The 5,000mAh battery means you can easily get two-day battery life. There's no Dash Charge support, so topping up that cell will take a while longer than it would on OnePlus flagships.

The Alert Slider is another trademark OnePlus feature missing from the Nord N200—a compromise likely made to achieve its affordable price point. The 13MP rear primary camera takes decent photos outside as long as there's enough light. The cost-cutting shows when you try to take pictures in low light, as the quality is not that good.

The phone launched with Android 11, but OnePlus has already rolled out the Android 12-based Oxygen 12 update. That's the last OS update for the phone, and it will now only get security patches in the future. Nonetheless, for a 5G phone that's available for only $171 now, you can't complain about these things. The deal is unlikely to last for long, so pull the trigger on this deal as soon as possible if you want it.