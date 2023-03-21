OnePlus Nord N200 $170 $240 Save $70 The prices of OnePlus phones have crept up over the years, but the Nord N200 remains true to the brand's budget-friendly origins. This one also adds 5G to the mix, giving you an affordable way to enjoy modern network connectivity without having to pay for a flagship phone. That 5G isn't a rare feature anymore, but it's still good to see it available now on a sub-$200 phone of this quality. $170 at OnePlus

The price of 5G smartphones has come down considerably in recent years as this once-new network connectivity has become the standard. But if you're still yet to make the jump to 5G, or if you're simply in the market for a cheap Android smartphone that's easy on the wallet but doesn't stick you with last-gen 4G, then the OnePlus Nord N200 is a great buy. Better yet, it's on sale right now, giving you another chance to score the brand's entry-level 5G smartphone for less than $200 after a $70 discount knocks the price down to just $170 for a limited time.

Why the OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheap 5G phone to buy

OnePlus is a name you'll see frequently among the best budget Android phones, and it's a brand many still associate with the term "flagship killer" (admittedly something of a misnomer). In recent years, OnePlus offerings have seemingly crept from "flagship alternative" to "budget flagship" territory, becoming more expensive and competing more directly with brands like Samsung and Google. Thankfully, the OnePlus Nord N200 fits more closely with the brand's origins as a maker of affordable, high-value Android smartphones.

The Nord N200 isn't new; OnePlus dropped this phone in 2021 as an entry-level 5G device. Even with its retail price of $240, it was the cheapest 5G phone available in the U.S. Although it's had some competition since then as 5G has become the norm even on non-flagship phones, the Nord N200 is still easy to recommend in 2023, especially at under $200.

With a Snapdragon 480 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage, the OnePlus Nord N200 is a capable everyday phone. Its camera module isn't going to win you any photography awards, but you're probably not looking for that in a sub-$200 smartphone. It's a good size with its 6.49-inch screen, and the display has a proper 1080p resolution. The battery life is good enough to last you around two days on a full charge, too.

What the Nord N200 will do is give you a solid, affordable Android device that lets you enjoy modern 5G connectivity rather than bottlenecking your data speeds with a last-gen network standard. Right now, OnePlus has the Nord N200 5G on sale for a $70 discount, knocking its price down to just $170. That's a very nice bargain for anyone looking for a no-frills 5G Android phone on the cheap.