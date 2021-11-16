The OnePlus Nord was introduced back in July 2020 and its successor was launched around the same time in 2021. While these two phones are limited to India and some European markets, OnePlus has released some even more affordable Nord devices in the N series that are also available in the US. Soon, the company is expected to launch a follow-up to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G from late 2020.

A report from 91mobiles in collaboration with reliable leaker OnLeaks has revealed most of the specifications of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, along with a few renders created using CAD info. The phone is shown to sport a flat display with a punch-hole selfie cam cut-out. The boxy design sort of reminds us of the OnePlus X from 2015, especially with the flat frame. It's shown in grey and purple color options here, though we don't know for sure what colorways will be launched. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and its display is a 6.43-inch AMOLED with an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is no word on the refresh rate yet.

In terms of cameras, the Nord N20 5G will have a 48MP main shooter along with a pair of 2MP snappers, possibly macro and monochrome if its predecessor is anything to go by. That would mean no ultra-wide this time around, if true. For selfies, the device will have a 16MP camera. The phone should measure 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7mm, according to OnLeaks. Once again, the iconic OnePlus alert slider is not seen in these renders. No information was given on the battery capacity or fast charging.

While OnLeaks is confident that the aforementioned specifications are for the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, he also added that there’s a small possibility the phone might launch as the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G. Time will tell, and we'll keep an eye on the situation.

