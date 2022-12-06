Source: OnePlus OnePlus N20 5G $200 $300 Save $100 The OnePlus Nord N20 5G has put itself in the conversation for one of the best budget Android phones on the market. It has a nice display, solid performance, and great battery life. We like at its retail price, and love it if you can find it on sale. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

There are a lot of great budget Android phones on the market right now, for those that want a capable smartphone without paying an arm and a leg. But today's deal on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G takes the term "budget" to a whole new level. The N20 has a 6.5-inch display, great battery life, super-fast charging, and right now you can pick one up for just $200. It's available right now at Best Buy for $200 with activation, and the deal was also available with Amazon, but sadly it seems to have finished for now. It may reappear on Amazon later.

Why is this a good deal?

In our review of the N20, Ryne gave the handset a score of 9 out of 10, saying that it makes surprisingly few compromises for its $300 price tag. Well, today, retailers are taking $100 off. That alone should give you an idea of how great a deal this is, but if you still need convincing, I'm happy to highlight some of the phone's top features for you.

The Nord N20 has a Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It's not a benchmark-crusher by any means, but the performance is above what you'd expect in a $200 phone. It also has an IP52 rating, meaning it can survive some light water exposure, and the aforementioned 4,500mAh battery performed well.

As with all budget smartphones, there are a few caveats too. The biggest one is its network compatibility, which is limited to Google Fi, T-Mobile, and its related MVNOs (thought it does work on AT&T's 4G network as well). Also, the display is 60Hz, not 120Hz, and the camera, despite its massive 64MP sensor, is fairly mediocre. We are really splitting hairs here, though, as you'll find similar problems in Android phones costing twice as much.

The bottom line is that you are getting a handset, which we rated a 9 out of 10, for $100 cheaper than it was when we reviewed it. If you are at all in the market for a budget Android phone, this should be a no-brainer. And if you do happen to pick one up, be sure to check out our roundup of the best OnePlus N20 cases.