Not everyone needs a flagship phone. While we all love to focus on the Pixel 7 Pro or Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra, dropping upwards of four figures on a new device just isn't in the cards for most shoppers. Thankfully, modern budget Android phones are better than ever before, and with Black Friday sales in full swing, you can save even more money on your purchase. Whether you're looking for an affordable replacement for your aging phone or a secondary device on the side, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is an excellent option — and right now, it's $70 off.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

One of the biggest issues facing older budget phones is poor design. You used to have to give up a premium-looking appearance to save some cash, relying on boring black plastic that — while not necessarily bad — was certainly a step down from more expensive alternatives. Thankfully, that's no longer the case, and the Nord N20 is a prime example. While it deviates from the classic OnePlus style we've come to know over the years, its sleek and slim build is sure to win over fans, as is that gorgeous Blue Smoke colorway.

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N20 $230 $300 Save $70 The OnePlus Nord N20 is a stylish phone that proves you don't need to drop a ton of cash on a good-looking phone. The N20 mixes a premium-feeling design, solid performance, and incredible battery life to become one of the best budget phones of 2022 — especially when it's on sale. $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $230 at OnePlus

It's not just a great phone on the outside, though. Despite fitting into the budget-minded Nord series, the N20 is surprisingly competent. Its Snapdragon 695 processor is more than enough for everyday tasks like messaging, video streaming, and even some older games, all while providing up to three days of battery life on a single charge. Throw in a decent 1080p display and fast charging, and you're looking at some serious bang for your buck — especially with Black Friday savings.

There are a couple caveats here, of course — no budget phone comes without them. First, you'll only see a 5G signal on T-Mobile; AT&T customers can still rely on 4G, while Verizon fans are out of luck. Second, the camera quality just isn't up to par with what you'll find on, say, the Pixel 6a. If you're a photographer first and foremost, it might be worth looking into that phone while it's on sale.

Google Pixel 6a

If the OnePlus Nord N20 isn't for you, the Google Pixel 6a might be. It's currently priced at $300 — the same cost OnePlus usually charges for its budget phone — but with support for all three US carriers and a much better camera. You'll have to give up that killer multi-day battery life, though, and the glossy back on the Pixel 6a just doesn't feel as premium as the N20. But it's tough to beat Google's vision for Android, and anyone unable to use the OnePlus Nord N20 will be well-served by the Pixel 6a.