When you hear the words "budget smartphone," what do you immediately picture? A dinky plastic handset with a mediocre display, sluggish performance, and a potato of a camera? Maybe this was the case years ago, but these days, we're finding more and more great budget Android Phones that don't match any of these criteria. One of our favorites among those is the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. It has a big, beautiful OLED display, great battery life, and right now you can pick one up for just $150.

No, that's not a typo — you can really snag the N20 5G for just $150 at Best Buy. The only caveat there is that the phone must be activated on a compatible carrier today. That shouldn't be a huge issue, as most folks intend to get started using their new phones straight away, but it's worth noting in case you're planning on gifting the phone, reselling it, or delaying activation for any other reason. If that's the case, the N20 will cost you $250 — still a great price, but considerably more expensive.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Nord N20 5G

When we shared a deal on the N20 5G back in January, we called it a "no-brainer" purchase at its then-sale price of $230, so imagine what we're thinking now. The Nord ranks #4 on our list of the best budget Android phones, and it's so good, we scored it a 9 out of 10 in our review.

So, what's so great about this phone? OnePlus gives it a 6.43" 1080x2400 (20:9) OLED display, and performance comes courtesy of a Snapdragon 695 and 6GB of RAM. There's 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD, and the front and rear cameras are 16MP and 64MP, respectively. Charging happens very quickly, via the included 33W charger, but given that it took us nearly three days to run the battery of our tester down, you shouldn't need to be using it too often.

The biggest knock against the Nord has got to be its network compatibility. It works on T-Mobile and its related MVNOs, such as Google-Fi, and also on AT&T's 4G network. But if you're on Verizon, or you want 5G data on AT&T, you're kind of out of luck here. Otherwise, there are zero reasons to hesitate to press the Buy button at this price. Just make sure that once you purchase, you check out our roundup of the best OnePlus N20 cases.