Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N20 $229 $300 Save $71 Nearly a year after its launch, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G continues to be one of the best phones in its price range. Its combination of an OLED display, solid performance, and great battery life is hard to come by in the sub-$300 category. It's especially worth your time at $230. $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy $229 at OnePlus

Whether or not it's a shopping holiday, we're always tracking deals on smartphones — the year is long and your needs don't come on a schedule. Today, we've got a nice discount on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. The handset is one of our favorite budget Android phones as it has a nice 6.5" OLED display, great performance, and long battery life. We like it a lot at its retail price of $300, so it's safe to say we love it on sale for $230.

The N20 5G is available from Best Buy, OnePlus, and Amazon at this price, but Best Buy is willing to sweeten the pot in exchange for a little bit of flexibility. The retailer will sell you the phone unlocked (as it is elsewhere) for $200 — so long as you're willing to activate the device with one of its partnering carriers today. That matches the all-time low we saw on Black Friday, and squeezes a little more value out of an already value-laden phone.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Sometimes deals are just no-brainers where you get an incredible discount on something that you already liked a lot at full retail. This is one of those times. We scored the N20 5G a 9 out of 10 in our review last year, with former senior editor Ryne Hager saying that it's the $300 smartphone to buy, period.

If you really need to see the specs, the N20 5G has a Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That may not sound impressive when you compare it to more expensive flagship devices, but it's great for the price range, and in our own testing, we found the phone to be a lot faster than expected. Pair this with OnePlus's commitment to deliver regular updates, and you should be able to use this phone safely and securely for a good while yet.

Another area the N20 shines is in battery life. OnePlus says it has "all-day battery," but we were able to squeeze between 2-3 days out of it on a single charge. And even when you do have to charge, it's not a task you're going to have to devote a lot of time to — the phone comes with a 33W SuperVOOC fast charger, which is powerful enough to take it from 0-50% in a half hour, or a full 100% in just over an hour.

The biggest knock on the Nord is network compatibility as the phone is limited to T-Mobile and its related MVNOs like Google Fi (though it does work on AT&T's 4G network as well). It also has a mediocre camera and no wireless charging, but you're really splitting hairs here for something close to $200. This is a great phone at a fantastic price and you should absolutely grab one while you can. Also, be sure to check out our roundup of the best OnePlus N20 cases.