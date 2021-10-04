The only way to go from here is Nord

For a $300 phone, OnePlus has kept the Nord N10 5G in shape by building a decent phone in the first place and then supporting it with frequent updates. That's all you can ask for, right? How about a lower price?

If you're not familiar with the N10, let us help: it has a 6.5" 1080p display, 128GB of storage, a good 64MP main camera with serviceable bit-part sidekicks, 30W wired charging, and security updates to last through 2024. Oh, and it has a headphone jack. Need more nuance? Our review should do it for you.

With margins even tighter at the budget end of the price spectrum, you usually wouldn't see sales for $300 phone and that would be fine in most cases. But hey, since B&H is selling it for $240 — via an on-page, automatically-applied coupon — you might as well drop any hesitation you had about this one. It's also the same price as the OnePlus Nord N200 which takes specs a notch down.

Which would you rather have?

Buy: B&H

