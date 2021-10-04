For a $300 phone, OnePlus has kept the Nord N10 5G in shape by building a decent phone in the first place and then supporting it with frequent updates. That's all you can ask for, right? How about a lower price?

If you're not familiar with the N10, let us help: it has a 6.5" 1080p display, 128GB of storage, a good 64MP main camera with serviceable bit-part sidekicks, 30W wired charging, and security updates to last through 2024. Oh, and it has a headphone jack. Need more nuance? Our review should do it for you.

oneplus-nord-n10-100421

With margins even tighter at the budget end of the price spectrum, you usually wouldn't see sales for $300 phone and that would be fine in most cases. But hey, since B&H is selling it for $240 — via an on-page, automatically-applied coupon — you might as well drop any hesitation you had about this one. It's also the same price as the OnePlus Nord N200 which takes specs a notch down.

Which would you rather have?

Buy: B&H

Walmart's incredibly affordable 4K Android TV box just got even cheaper

At this price, why wouldn't you buy one?

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jules Wang (1157 Articles Published)

Jules joined the Android Police team in 2019. Before that, he was at Pocketnow. He loves public transportation, podcasts, and people in general. He also likes to take views from the bigger picture in technology from how people are attracted to it to how it's utilized across every other industry.

More From Jules Wang