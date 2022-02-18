Apart from its flagships, OnePlus is also known for its Nord lineup of mid-range devices that offer pretty good bang for the buck — we count some among the best budget Android smartphones on the market. Following up on last year's Nord CE 5G (a.k.a the Nord Core Edition), the company has announced the Nord CE 2 5G — as it promised last week.

The Nord CE 2 improves on its predecessor in only a few key areas and leaves the rest largely unchanged. The design is slightly different, with the rear now looking similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 instead of the original CE. Internally, the 7.8mm-thick device features a faster MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Phone OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM 6, 8GB Storage 128 or 256GB, Dedicated microSD card slot Display 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED, 2400x1080 (410ppi), 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certified Rear cameras 64MP primary, f/1.7, EIS 8MP ultra-wide, 119° FoV, f/2.2, EIS 2MP macro, f/2.4 Front camera 16MP, f/2.45, EIS Battery 4500mAh, 65W SuperVOOC fast charging Software Android 11 (OxygenOS 11) Other 3.5mm jack, in-display fingerprint scanner, Dual nano-SIM, 5G Dimensions 160.6 x 73 x 7.8mm Colors Gray Mirror, Bahama Blue Price 6/128GB — Rs 23,999 / £299 / €349 8/256GB — Rs 24,999

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

While the battery capacity remains the same at 4500mAh, it can now be refilled to 65% in just 15 minutes, thanks to 65W charging. As a part of the Oppo-fication of OnePlus, the Warp Charge name has been dropped and replaced with the latter's SuperVOOC branding. The display size remains unchanged from the original Nord CE — it features a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel.

What's particularly disappointing about the Nord CE 2 5G is that it runs the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, with the company promising an Android 12 update sometime in the second half of the year. The phone is eligible to receive two Android platform updates and three years of security updates — that's not really impressive when you consider that Android 13 would be the last OS it gets.

In Europe, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available as of March 10 with a starting price tag of £299 or €349. In India, pricing starts ar Rs 23,999, and sales begin on February 22.

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge

Alongside the Nord CE 2, OnePlus is also announcing two new TVs: the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge, featuring a bezel-less design. Both televisions will be available exclusively in India, with the Y1S meant for online channels and the Edge model for offline distribution. The TVs are available in two sizes: 32-inch with 720p resolution and 43-inch with FHD resolution. All variants support HDR 10+, HDR10, and HLG format. They run on Android TV 11 with additional features like Smart Manager and Remote Diagnosis added on top by OnePlus.

The OnePlus TV Y1S features a 20W Dolby Audio-powered speaker setup, while the Edge model offers 24W output. They come with OxygenPlay 2.0 that provides access to over 230 live channels and content from various other services.

Users can connect their OnePlus Buds or OnePlus Watch to the TVs, with the latter allowing you to control the volume, scroll through content, and more. There's also the OnePlus Connect app that can turn your smartphone into a remote for the televisions. Pricing for the TVs starts at Rs 16,499 for the 32-inch model and goes all the way up to Rs 27,999.

How to sideload any application on Android TV Got an APK? Here's how to install it

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email