OnePlus just can't stop launching phones. On the heels of its latest flagship device finally arriving outside of China and the latest addition to the Nord series in North America, we're already anticipating two more smartphones at its event on April 28th. Recent leaks have shown us exactly what the Nord CE 2 Lite looks like, but if you're more interested in the internals, we've got you covered.

Hot off some new renders, leaker Yogesh Brar is bringing some new details into what'll power the next mid-range Nord device, all for an affordable price. As you'd expect from a "Lite" version of a pre-existing phone, it features some reduced specs to bring its cost as low as possible. OnePlus has kept the 120Hz refresh rate here by switching to LCD over OLED, making the opposite decision as it did with the Nord 20 5G. Lower-quality panel aside, it's great to see high-refresh rates appearing on cheaper and cheaper phones.

Inside, the Nord CE 2 Lite sports a Snapdragon 695 processor, 128GB of base storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that should keep going all day long. Although we don't know the specific screen resolution from this leak, the Snapdragon 695 only supports 120Hz up to 1080p, which should help make up for the switch from OLED. Count in 33W SuperVOOC charging and a 64MP camera — presumably identical to the one on the mainline Nord CE 2 — and it's looking like a pretty solid device.

Brar says the phone will come in blue and black, with leaked images showing the device's back in both colors. There are no concrete pricing details just yet, but it'll reportedly come in under ₹20,000 (~$262). That's a mighty attractive price, but we'll have to wait until next week's event to see if it's as promising as it seems.

