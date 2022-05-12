The OnePlus Nord Buds were officially revealed at the end of April, and we’ve now heard that they’ll be coming to the US in mid-June this year. The company has yet to share an official release date, but it has confirmed those in the US and Canada will be able to buy them from the middle of next month. OnePlus has also confirmed they’re coming to European markets, but we’ve yet to hear a release window, so it may be later in the year.

2 Images

Close

The headphones are the company’s first foray into affordable earbuds, so there are fewer features than you’d expect on the company’s Buds Pro. The Nord Buds do feature 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers, Dolby Atmos support, four microphones to filter out noise in phone calls, and fast charging, allowing five hours of playtime from 10 minutes of charging. Your only color option is Black Slate, and these will cost $39 in the US or $49 in Canada.

2 Images

Close

We’ve yet to get pricing for the Nord Buds in Europe, but the company has confirmed it is set to announce two new smartphones next week on May 19 that are unlikely to come to the US. Those are the OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, according to a teaser from the company. Rumors, and precedent from previous Nord products, mean we think both of these phones will only be available in specific markets, and it’s unlikely we’ll see these products make their way to the US. It's thought this is an alternative to the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which was revealed for the US last month.

If you’re still interested, OnePlus is hosting a launch event on May 19 at 10am ET / 3pm BST to reveal the new products. Today’s teaser confirms the Nord 2T 5G will feature 80W Super VOOC charging that we saw on the OnePlus 10 Pro. This phone has leaked extensively in the last week with an unboxing video showing us almost everything you need to know about the new phone. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has previously been revealed in India, and it features a Snapdragon 695 chipset, 5G support, a 120Hz screen, and 33W fast-charging. We don’t know whether this phone will differ when it is revealed for other markets on May 19.

Google Search's recently introduced multisearch feature is about to get way more useful

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

James Peckham (60 Articles Published) James is the Managing Editor of Android Police. He previously worked at TechRadar, and he has been covering smartphones for the best part of a decade. More From James Peckham