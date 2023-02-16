Besides its smartphones, OnePlus is known for its wireless earphones. Like its phones, the company's Nord-branded earbuds cater to the budget segment, offering a balance of great features and sound quality at a reasonable price. Unsurprisingly then, the Nord Buds are among our favorite budget wireless earbuds to buy. The original Nord Buds provided better value than OnePlus phones, and the company is now working on its sequel. And if our first look at the earbuds is anything to go by, they should be an iterative upgrade over their predecessor.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 recently passed through the FCC, revealing its key specs and other details (via TechRadar). Based on the drawings in the FCC filing, the upcoming Nord-branded earbuds could look similar to the original Buds, though they might give up on the bottom stem. Instead, the Buds 2 might feature a circular base at the bottom while retaining its in-ear design. We will get a clearer picture of how this design will look in the real world once the Nord Buds 2 launch or its CAD renders make their way to the internet.

The FCC filing reveals the charging case will pack a 480mAh battery and measure 22.27 x 9.29 x 0.11 mm, the same as the Nord Buds case, which we found pretty bulky in our review. It will sport a USB-C port at the rear for charging. There's no mention of a wireless charging coil, which is not surprising since the Nord Buds 2 will cater to audiences on a budget. Each earbud will house a 41mAh battery, again the same as the original Nord-branded buds.

Unless OnePlus makes some driver-side optimizations, the Buds 2 should deliver the same battery life as its predecessor: 6 hours of music playback that can be extended to 30 hours with the carrying case. Given the Nord Buds 2 have passed through the FCC, their launch should be imminent.