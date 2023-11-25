OnePlus Nord Buds 2 $30 $60 Save $30 Looking for some budget-friendly earbuds with great sound and noise cancellation? The Nord Buds 2 are a steal right now, thanks to Cyber Monday deals, slashing their price in half! $30 at Amazon

With Cyber Monday just around the corner, Amazon's got a couple of OnePlus choices on sale that might catch your eye. One of the best deals is on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which are now available for just $30.

A few months ago, these wireless earbuds hit the US market at a reasonable price of $60. But right now, you can snag them for half the usual retail price, though this deal applies only to the Lightning White model. This Cyber Monday steal won't stick around, so hop on over to Amazon pronto to grab this offer before it expires.

Why you should buy the OnePlus Nord Buds 2

These earbuds were previously discounted for at least $40, but the latest deal makes them even cheaper than that, hitting an all-time low. When it comes to the best bang for your buck in budget wireless earbuds, these are pretty much unbeatable.

For the uninitiated, the Nord Buds 2 now come in a smaller charging case, though OnePlus still guarantees a solid 37-hour battery life at full throttle. Fast charging is also in the mix for a quick juice-up when you're in a hurry. And they boast an audio upgrade, thanks to the new 12.4mm drivers. Long story short, the Nord Buds are still a no-brainer recommendation, especially if you're keeping an eye on your budget.

The Nord Buds 2 might not be rocking the same status as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but they bring some serious bang for your buck. With active noise cancelation, Dolby Atmos sound, and a built-in Dirac Audio Tuner, these affordable earbuds serve up an immersive and lively audio experience. Plus, they're not afraid of a little water or dust, boasting a solid IP55 rating.

Like many budget headphones, the Nord Buds are all about that bass life. They handle the low- to mid-range frequencies like champs, giving your favorite tunes a solid foundation. But let's keep it real — you'll catch the vocals and the core instruments; just don't expect them to transport you to the front row of a live gig.