OnePlus impressed us with last year's Nord Buds, a $39 pair of true wireless earbuds that, despite their super-budget price, were actually pretty good. Now, the company's announced the sequel: the Nord Buds 2 come in at a still-very-budget $59, but have a big-ticket feature not found in the first generation: active noise cancellation.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 All the qualities of the original budget-friendly Nord Buds, but now with active noise-canceling. The second generation retains the same design and features while adopting some minor alterations to improve on the original, and all while sticking to a very competitive price. Brand OnePlus Battery Life 5h / 27h (ANC on), 7h / 36h (ANC off) Noise Cancellation Yes Mono Listening Either bud Microphones 2 per bud Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, OnePlus Fast Pair IP rating IP55 (buds) Supported codecs SBC, AAC Charging USB Type-C Driver size 12.4mm Price (MSRP) $59 USD / $85 CAD Dimensions 27.5 x 21.05 x 24.4mm (buds) Weight 4.7g (bud), 37.5g (case) Color Lightning White, Thunder Grey See at OnePlus

Aside from the new ANC, things here look a lot like they did last year. The Nord Buds 2 use the same 12.4mm drivers as the originals, and offer the same seven hours of battery life as the first when ANC is switched off; turning it on lowers their runtime to about five hours per charge. The general design of the earbuds is largely unchanged, though the case now has softer edges, making it easier to slip in and out of pockets.

A $59 MSRP means these earbuds are still firmly in the entry-level segment, but it also represents a 50 percent price hike over last year's model. Still, earbuds with ANC are rare at this price point, and the additional cost will likely be worth it for anyone who uses their earbuds out in the noisy world. The Nord Buds 2 are available direct from OnePlus starting today, with Amazon availability expected in the next couple of weeks.