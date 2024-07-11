Summary OnePlus is gearing up to launch new products on July 16.

The brand is promising six years of security updates and four years of Android updates for the mid-range Nord 4.

This is the most of any OnePlus product, but it still falls short of Google's seven-year update strategy for its products.

OnePlus has had a banner year so far, delivering some of the best Android phones and wearables you can buy in 2024. And although we're only halfway through the year, it doesn't appear like the brand is putting on the brakes anytime soon, as it's gearing up to launch a new set of products on July 16.

With that said, in true OnePlus fashion, the brand has been trickle feeding the public new information of what to expect on this day, and for the most part, has provided some juicy details about its upcoming products. Today, the brand shared another interesting tidbit about its upcoming Nord 4 handset, which will apparently arrive with better software updates than previous OnePlus phones.

OnePlus ups the ante for mid-range devices

As far as what's being promised, OnePlus shared through X (formerly Twitter) that the upcoming device will arrive with six years of security updates, and four years of Android updates (via Android Authority). Now, for those keeping count, this is going to be the most of any phone in the brand's lineup.

Currently, the brand has promised that supported devices like the OnePlus 12 and 12R will be getting four major updates and five years of security updates. And while the new timetable isn't all that big of a change, it could really make a difference to someone that's trying to keep their phone for some time.

Of course, we're not entirely sure how this will all look in the future, and while it does mean extended support when taken at face value, it could also mean that consumers will be paying more for certain features in the long run. And although all of this is good, it still doesn't hold a candle to Google's update strategy, which offers seven years of updates, even for its mid-range products like the Pixel 8a.

With that said, OnePlus is doing some good things here, and we can't wait to see what it has to offer on July 16. While we pretty much know what's coming thanks to the trickle of information and leaks that we've seen over the past weeks, it'll still be interesting to see how well the items are received and, more importantly, at what prices we'll see these devices.