Besides its 'flagship killer' smartphones, OnePlus's mid-range Nord lineup has also done reasonably well. It has allowed the company to reach new customers and further fuel its growth, especially in markets like India. 2021's OnePlus Nord 2 was among the best budget phones to launch that year. Despite its success, OnePlus never launched its successor in 2022. Instead, we got the Nord CE 2 and Nord 2T, none of which were direct upgrades. This year though, OnePlus seems set to launch the Nord 3 in July this year, with some notable upgrades over its predecessor.

OnePlus typically tends to launch its smartphones in China before their global launch a few weeks or months later. Seemingly, it will be the same story with the Nord 3, too. Leaker Max Jambor says the phone will launch as the OnePlus Ace 2V in China on March 7th. As for the global launch, that should happen four months later, in July 2023.

The OnePlus Nord 2 launched in July 2021, while the Nord 2T arrived in May 2022. So, a July release for the Nord 3 seems plausible.

A MySmartPrice report claims the Nord 3 will pack a gigantic 6.72-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a substantial jump in size from the Nord 2's 6.43-inch 90Hz panel. Inside, OnePlus plans to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip and offer the phone in 8/128GB and 16/256GB RAM and storage configurations.

The triple rear camera setup will purportedly include a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro. At the front, you should get a 16MP selfie shooter. A 5,000mAh battery could power the Nord 3 and support 80W SuperVooc fast charging — the same speed as 2022's OnePlus 10 Pro. This should be good enough to top up its battery to full in around 30 minutes.

There's no word on pricing, but given that the Nord lineup is known for being affordable, don't expect the Nord 3 to burn a hole in your wallet.