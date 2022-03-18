The OnePlus Nord 2 was one of the top mid-range phones of 2021, and a new leak of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 has given us an idea of what to expect on the sequel. The new report comes from Digital Chat Station, a source that’s often correct on Android phone leaks, and it was spotted by GSMArena. Take this with a pinch of salt as it’s leaked information, but it could be accurate.

The source says the phone will have a 6.7-inch display, which is quite a step-up from the 6.43-inch display on the Nord 2. It’s expected to be a Full HD+ resolution and have a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also set to be a 4,500mAh battery inside with some incredibly fast 150W fast-charging. OnePlus, and its parent company Oppo, revealed this technology at MWC 2022, and it seems this could be among the first phones to sport the tech.

The OnePlus 10 Pro debuted in China earlier this year before this newer tech was revealed. That phone features 80W fast-charging, so it seems the company may be in the odd scenario where this spec is better on the mid-range device than it is on its 2022 flagship. This report also says the phone will feature a Dimensity 8100 chipset. We’ve yet to see what this can do as it's currently not powering any available smartphones. Other specs in this leak include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Finally, the leak suggests the phone will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It also says there will be 8MP and 2MP camera elements on the rear of the phone, but we’ve yet to hear exactly what those will do. We’d expect those to be an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome shooter, but the leaker doesn’t confirm that information. On the front there may be a 16MP selfie camera, which comes as a bit of a surprise as there was a 32MP on the Nord 2.

Digital Chat Station didn’t share any clues on when the OnePlus Nord 3 will be released. The first two editions of this series were introduced in July, so we’d suspect this sequel will follow at a similar time of year. Next up from OnePlus is likely to be the 10 Pro that the company has said will make its global debut by the end of March 2022.

