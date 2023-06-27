The OnePlus Nord 2 had the potential to become one of our recommended midrange phones, but its mediocre cameras were a letdown. Now, we are looking forward to its successor’s debut, which is just a few days away. Ahead of the official announcement, though, a recent leak reveals several key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3.

We caught a glimpse of the OnePlus Nord 3 in leaked renders in June, but now, credible leaker Evan Blass on Twitter has shared several images of the phone, seemingly destined to become product webpage backgrounds after the phone launches. Although in Chinese, the images reveal a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC will power the Nord 3, hitched to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

With a top-tier chip under the hood, it isn’t surprising the imagery also emphasizes the phone’s gaming prowess. One image appears to be an in-game screenshot, while another, although labeled in Chinese, shows the phone’s Oppo cloud compute core interacting with a “game server” (as translated). One image also showcases a sophisticated heat dissipation system, which should keep temps in check during the longer gaming sessions.

Other images focused on the device’s exterior tell us more about OnePlus’ design choices. For instance, the triple rear camera array is still vertically stacked like the Nord 2, but the secondary and tertiary lenses cleverly share a housing, reminding us of the Asus Zenfone 9. The phone is showcased in a green hue and a black one with a camera flash placed beside each lens. The display seems to have nearly symmetrical bezels all around with a center-aligned hole punch camera.

We have high hopes for the OnePlus Nord 3, and the company’s COO Kinder Liu has confirmed on Twitter the phone will debut on July 3. However, the imagery accompanying the tweet tacitly confirms an older leak suggesting the Nord 3 would sport an IR blaster. The three cutouts in the upper edge of the frame should correspond to the IR blaster, probably an IR receiver, and a mic. We should have official confirmation at launch day, though. Until then, we wait.