OnePlus has been on a roll this year, launching multiple phones already, including the OnePlus 11 and, more recently, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, which has the potential to become one of the top budget phones in global markets. While previous Nord CE devices haven't made their way to the US, we learned that the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G could be an exception this year. As we await more information on this budget smartphone's stateside arrival, OnePlus is now seemingly working on yet another mid-range phone, namely the Nord 3 5G.

The successor to 2021's OnePlus Nord 2 has reportedly made its way to India and global markets for testing, per leaker Yogesh Brar on Twitter, who also reveals some hardware attributes of the Nord 3 5G, such as a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 9000 SoC, though the company could potentially go with the Dimensity 9000+, which features on the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip.

A triple camera layout is also mentioned, bringing together a 64MP primary camera alongside 8MP and 2MP sensors, potentially handling ultrawide and macro responsibilities. Meanwhile, a 16MP selfie camera supposedly sits on the front of the Nord 3 5G, down from the Nord 2 5G's 32MP unit. However, the aforementioned 64MP sensor is an upgrade from the predecessor's 50MP primary rear camera.

The phone will reportedly sport a 5,000mAh battery pack, supported by 80W fast wired charging. The leaker further offers a price range for the phone in India, saying it would cost between Rs 30,000–40,000, the local equivalent of $360–$490, in the region. The Nord 3 5G would launch within six to eight weeks from now, Brar added, so we're possibly looking at a mid to late-June announcement.

As pointed out by MySmartPrice, a closer look at the reported hardware of the Nord 3 5G suggests that it is the global variant of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 2V (pictured below) that broke cover last month. It's hard to speculate whether the Nord 3 5G would make its way to other markets, but it's probably going to be absent from the US, much like its predecessor.