The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to land later in May, with rumors suggesting an event to reveal the phone will happen before the end of the month. If you didn’t want to wait to hear about the new phone, you’re in luck, as a new unboxing video has given us an incredibly comprehensive look at the upcoming phone. A video from YouTuber Sahil Karoul (via 91mobiles) gives us an unboxing of the handset that shows us the design, key specs, benchmarking results, and more. There are even a few camera samples within the video.

It’s unclear how Karoul sourced the handset, but the footage in the eight-minute video seems to be the final version of the upcoming phone. He has all the official packaging, and the design also matches the look we’ve seen in previous leaks.

The video confirms a punch-hole 32MP selfie camera and slim bezels on a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The volume rocker sits on the left-hand edge of the handset, and the power button and silence switch sit on the opposite side. The rear camera has two prominent circular shooters that remind us of the Huawei P50 Pro’s cameras. According to Karoul, this houses a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP monochrome shooter.

Inside is a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset with the choice of either 8GB / 128GB or 12GB / 256GB for your internal specs. Karoul has spent a while with the handset, and he’s even pulled some benchmarking scores from the phone, which we often don’t get to see until the reviews of these handsets. In Geekbench, the phone scored 719 single-core and 2,760 for the multi-core, while AnTuTu scored the phone 622,964 overall. These are respectable scores, but take them with a pinch of salt in terms of what performance we’ll experience on the phone through everyday use.

The battery is a 4,500mAh cell with 80W fast charging, and there’s no sign of wireless charging. It also features Android 12 software, albeit with OxygenOS 12 skin over the top and 5G connectivity.

So what don’t we know from this video? We don’t yet know a few specs about the handset, but the critical part is pricing and when it’ll be available. Karoul is based in the United Arab Emirates, which heavily suggests this phone will be coming to that market. We may then see the handset in other locations as well. The original OnePlus Nord 2 never came to the US, so we’d expect this handset to be aimed more at India and Europe.

Android 13 Beta 1 for Android TV is ready for developers

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

James Peckham (56 Articles Published) James is the Managing Editor of Android Police. He previously worked at TechRadar, and he has been covering smartphones for the best part of a decade. More From James Peckham