After many teasers, the OnePlus Nord 2T has been officially unveiled with fast-charging features that match the very best version of the OnePlus 10 Pro despite being half the price. Announced alongside a European release for the Nord CE 2 Lite, neither of these phones will come to the US. The only device announced during this launch for those in the US is the company's new OnePlus Nord Buds, which it revealed last week.

For those in Europe and India, the OnePlus Nord 2T is the company's latest mid-range handset. It starts at £369 / €399 for a variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 12GB of RAM and 256GB version costs £469 / €499. The Nord 2T release date is set for May 24, but you can now pre-order the phone directly from OnePlus. We don't yet know the price for the Indian market, but we hope to hear those details soon.

The Nord 2T features 80W SuperVOOC fast-charging, which originated as a feature on its sister brand Oppo's phones and made its way to the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year. Those in the US didn't get the 80W feature (and instead settled for 65W), but this is the first time we've seen a mid-range OnePlus phone match the flagship's fast-charging features.

2 Images

Close

There's a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset powering the phone, a 6.43-inch Full HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and it comes running the company's Oxygen OS 12.1 software based on Android 12. OnePlus only promises two years of software updates for the Nord 2T, which accompanies three years of security upgrades. The similarly priced Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with a promise of four years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

2 Images

Close

The Nord 2T features a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP mono camera on the rear. The front features a 32MP selfie shooter as well. You've got the choice of either Gray Shadow or Jade Fog for the phone's color.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was also revealed for the European market, but it matches what we saw back in April when the phone first debuted in India. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and up to 1TB of expandable memory.

2 Images

Close

The phone features 5G connectivity; unlike most phones in 2022, it also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone's rear features a 64MP primary camera accompanied by a 2MP depth-sensing camera and that same 2MP mono sensor we saw on the Nord 2T. The phone comes in Blue Tide or Black Dusk colors, and it also features Oxygen OS 12.1 software. You can pre-order the phone now for European markets with a release date of May 24, which costs £279 / €299.

The OnePlus Nord Buds, previously revealed for markets such as the US and India, will also be available in Europe on that same date. The new headphones will cost £49 / €49. These new headphones feature 12.4mm titanium drivers, Dolby Atmos support, and a charging case that offers up to 30 hours of battery life.

Google shares Pixel Buds Pro international details: Countries, prices, and color availability

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author James Peckham (63 Articles Published) James is the Managing Editor of Android Police. He previously worked at TechRadar, and he has been covering smartphones for the best part of a decade. More From James Peckham